“He’s Just a Gamer” Zavorek caps four-run rally as ASU sweeps Omaha

Confidence is easy to claim in a quiet cage. It means more with the bases loaded and a game hanging in the balance.

Beckett Zavorek has plenty of it.

The sophomore infielder grinned afterward when he explained the mindset. There is no one he would rather have in that spot than sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston, he said. Other than himself. He loves Hairston’s bat. He trusts it. Still, when the eighth inning arrived Saturday, Zavorek wanted the ball finding his barrel.

Bases loaded. Two outs. Tie game. Arizona State had already erased a 4-0 deficit and now stood one swing from completing the comeback. Omaha played the percentages, intentionally putting Hairston on first to load the bases and set up a force at any bag. The plan was obvious. Make the less experienced hitter beat you.

Zavorek did.

“I had all the confidence in the world going up into that at bat,” he reflected. “Just tried to put a good swing on it.”

He stayed compact and drove a fastball straight back up the middle, a sharp liner that scored two and ignited the dugout. In one swing, frustration turned into control. A long afternoon turned into Zavorek’s moment. The rally had been brewing. Sophomore catcher Brody Briggs launched a home run to spark the offense. Graduate outfielder Dean Toigo followed with a blast of his own, each swing tightening the deficit and shifting momentum. From there, junior right-hander Jaden Alba supplied the backbone, delivering 4.1 scoreless innings in relief and holding Omaha without a run after the second. By the final out, the climb was complete. A 6-4 win. A sweep secured.

At game’s end, fans filed out smiling, and head coach Willie Bloomquist could finally exhale, praising the team’s grit and resiliency in just their third game of the season, ASU’s first true test of 2026. But the reason there was even a hole to climb out of started on the mound.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Easton Barrett made his first start of 2026 after a freshman campaign that earned him Sunday assignments, posting a 4.31 ERA across 39.2 innings. Ten starts ironically made him ASU’s most experienced arm in the three-man weekend rotation, yet on Sunday, he looked anything but steady.

Barrett struck out the first batter on three pitches. It looked sharp. It did not last. Four walks followed in the opening frame, one of them forcing in a run during a 41-pitch inning that stalled any early rhythm.

“Easton knows that he just had a mulligan today,” Bloomquist observed. “I guess, hopefully, that’s just an outlier for him. The ball was coming out really well early. He was just having a hard time finding the zone.”

Omaha stayed patient in the second, stringing together three hits and another walk. Bloomquist went to the bullpen with the bases loaded, searching for calm.

Alba entered and was greeted by a bloop single that dropped between gloves, scoring two more. Omaha led 4-0. The ballpark grew uneasy.

That was where the comeback quietly began.

Alba steadied himself and finished the inning. From there, he allowed just two more baserunners across his 4.1 innings, striking out three Mavericks and working quickly. The deficit stayed frozen at four, and in a stadium that had watched ASU score 18 runs over the previous two games, four felt manageable.

“Alba did a heck of a job coming in,” Bloomquist explained. “Even he started off a little shaky and out of the zone and not sharp, but he settled in great. Gave us the length that we needed.”

The spark arrived in the third. Utah transfer Austin Roellig opened the inning with a walk, bringing Briggs to the plate. Briggs had shown flashes as a freshman, five home runs and ten extra-base hits, defense strong enough to nearly force a timeshare. With two strikes, he stayed back on a hanging offspeed pitch and lifted it just beyond the right-field fence. The lead was cut in half, and the dugout woke up.

Bloomquist pointed to more than the swing.

“Briggs, his overall energy kick-started us,” Bloomquist noted. “The homer was icing on the cake. From an offensive standpoint, yeah, it got us rolling a little bit. But I look at what he did behind the plate. Guys were flat. When you walk that many guys early, you have a defense standing around. He never once wavered in his energy behind the dish.”

The momentum kept inching forward. Three innings later, Toigo turned on a hanger and sent it over the right-field bleachers, pulling ASU within one. Two singles followed. Roellig chopped a grounder to third that should have ended the inning in a double play, but he sprinted through the bag and beat the throw to first. The tying run crossed. The game reset.

By the eighth, Omaha looked drained. Two walks and a crucial error by senior right-hander Oliver Mabee, who dropped a routine toss covering first, loaded the bases. Three pitches later, Zavorek delivered the swing that finished it.

“Beckett, he’s one of those kids. He’s just a gamer,” Bloomquist remarked. “…In that situation there in the eighth we talked about, and I just bet on the kid. Hadn’t had a great day offensively. But some of those times you just bet on the kid and what’s inside, what’s under the hood, what kind of motor he’s got. And it was just a no-brainer, just let him go. He’ll figure out a way, hopefully, to get it done. He put together a great at bat, based it up the middle, and it was big for him, big for us.”

The bullpen made sure it held. Sophomore right-hander Eli Buxton, senior left-hander Sean Fitzpatrick, and junior right-hander Derek Schaefer combined for three innings, allowing one hit and striking out four to close it out.

A rocky start. A steady middle. A confident finish.

Three games into the season, Arizona State had already learned something about itself. When the moment tightens, it believes.

“We had some adversity early. We didn’t panic, we didn’t fold,” Bloomquist explained. “We showed a little bit of resiliency and fight. I’ve talked to these guys at length about it. Good teams win on Sunday, good teams win late, and we were able to come back late and at least do enough to win this game again. It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way.”