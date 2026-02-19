In My Own Words: Jessiah McGrew

Jessiah McGrew always knew he was destined to play at the highest college level, and even though he started at a lower-level school, the sophomore wasted no time in proving to himself and others where he belongs. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound ASU safety hit the ground running in his lone season at FIU, tallying 68 total tackles, five pass breakups, and four interceptions.

He earned 2025 All-CUSA All-Freshman Team honors, as well as being named a FWAA Freshman All-American and earning a spot on the All-CUSA Second Team Defense. He was the nation’s 27th-highest graded safety in coverage (83.6), and his 19.4 forced incompletion percentage when targeted was 22nd among FBS safeties.

McGrew shared with us his football journey, his relentless belief in himself and his goal, the recruiting process with the Sun Devils, and his expectations of the upcoming season in Tempe.

“I was about three and a half, four years old when I picked up a football and started playing football in the backyard with my pops, throwing the football around, and from then on, I developed a love for the game. Nobody had to push me to play; it was natural from that age all the way until now. After ninth grade, I knew I could go to college on a football scholarship. In tenth grade, I stopped playing basketball, and I went all in (on football). Until then, I played both sports. I played some offense, but I was always mainly a defensive back. I really grew up playing cornerback, played safety my senior year, and then I went to college and played safety too.

“I was born and raised in Tallahassee, so Florida State was my favorite team; it’s the only sports team really around. It was my favorite team. My dad played football at Florida State, and my whole family really loved watching Florida State. I don’t necessarily want to say it was my dream team, but I was a fan.

“In my senior year, besides FIU, USF were recruiting me hard until they weren’t. And then Louisville was also in the same boat as USF. They (Louisville) were recruiting me the hardest, and I was showing them the most love. And then something happened, I don’t know, I guess they chose another way. That’s what happened, and I ended up at FIU. It was always my plan to go play Power Four football. But going to FIU, it was still a blessing at the end of the day. I was blessed my first year to get on the field, play, and be a full-time starter. I trust in God, and I’m a man of God. And if he says this is what we’re doing, this is what we’re going to do. I played through it, and it made me go harder.

“I expected to be successful my freshman year. I said to myself, if I think I’m this Power Four player, and now I’m playing on a Group of 5 team, then I’d better do what I need to do, get better, get the accolades, and be the player that you say you are. If I say I’m supposed to be somewhere on a Power Four team, then I’d better prove it to myself. The decision to go into the portal wasn’t really something that was hard to make. I just wanted to play against the best of the best, with the best of the best, and really test myself. Besides Arizona State, Virginia was also a school that was on top of my list. Coach Gibbs (ASU defensive analyst David Gibbs) was the first person from ASU to hit me up. He explained to me the vision he saw for me, which is also very similar to what I see for myself and the position he has me playing here (free safety). I really feel like I can excel in that position and maximize my skill set.

(Jessiah McGrew IG Photo)

“Virginia is much closer to home, but I never really cared about staying that close to home. I gotta do what’s best for me, and

I always had that mindset. Wherever God sees me is where I’m gonna go, and I know I’m gonna enjoy. Talking to Coach Ward (ASU defensive coordinator and safeties coach) solidified things for me. He knows what he wants, and I trust him 100%. I like the spot that I’m in, and I’m gonna make the plays that he needs me to make. The coaches see me as a very rangy, middle-of-the-field guy. They like my ball skills and my IQ, and know I can really help the defense. I like this scheme because of the way that they make everything look the same, and the way that we can confuse offenses and just sit back and make plays. The biggest thing that they told me is that they want us to be able to play flaming fast, because if you have a lot of calls and people are thinking more than they’re running around, then it’s gonna be confusing.

“When I got to my visit, I could tell right away that everybody at Arizona State was cool people. Everything the coaches were saying over the phone, they were saying the same stuff when I was there in person. Everybody sounded like they’re on one mission, and there’s no confusion when it comes to that aspect. It looked like a family environment, and so far, being here, that’s what it is. I didn’t really come in with any type of expectations, but I know this is a good fit for me. The good weather and palm trees feel like back home. Being in a cool city where I can get away from football wasn’t on my list, but it is a plus, though (being in Tempe). I was surprised by how good the weather gets here, and that also made a good impression on me. It has been a process getting used to the dry air because I come from the humidity, but I’m used to it now.

“Coach Dillingham is one of the cool guys, and he’s all about that smoke. Everybody wants to work hard, and everybody has a common goal, even though a lot of us just got here, and that’s something that I like about the program that I’m part of.

“I don’t feel like I’m putting pressure on myself to play well, because I’m a new player and a young player. I always keep a high bar for myself. I always have to be better than I used to be, and at the end of the day, it’s me versus me. As long as I can beat me, I’m going to be in a good spot. I need to study the playbook, I need to get the plays down, and I just need to go out there and be me.”