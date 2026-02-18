Klecker shines, but offense steals the show in 17-run rout over UConn

The night belonged to senior right-handed pitcher Kole Klecker before he even touched the ball.

The Chandler native stood on the mound at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, ball in hand, the home crowd swelling behind him. Four years had passed since Willie Bloomquist first recruited him out of high school, four years since he left the desert to grow, develop, and test himself at TCU. Now, at long last, Klecker was back, making a collegiate start where it all began.

For five innings, it looked like it really would be his night. Fastball with life, breaking ball snapping, strikeout after strikeout, the former TCU freshman All-American reminded everyone why ASU brought him in. Every pitch had purpose, every inning built quietly but insistently toward something he had long imagined, a night Bloomquist had pictured on his own mound, with the potential he always knew Klecker carried.

Then the lineup decided the night needed more noise. A lot more noise.

Phoenix Municipal has never been a one man stage. What began as a homecoming quickly swelled into a showcase for the entire dugout.

By the final out, ASU had erupted for 17 runs, 15 across just three innings, launching four home runs, piling up nine extra-base hits, and sending 26 men to the basepaths in a relentless offensive surge. Sophomore outfielder Landon Hairston cleared the bases twice, once with a bases-loaded double and once with a grand slam. By the time Klecker handed the ball off after five efficient innings, seven strikeouts, two hits, and one run, he was almost a footnote. This should have been his night, but the lineup had other plans. In the end, the mound was his, the scoreboard belonged to the bats, and ASU (4-0) walked away with a 17–7 victory over UConn (0-4).

Last season, ASU topped 15 runs seven times. Nights like this felt familiar to returners such as junior infielder Nu’u Contrades and Hairston, who know how quickly the dugout can catch fire. One swing sparks another. Confidence spreads.

Still, questions lingered. Nearly the entire lineup had been swept away by the draft and graduation. Could the identity survive?

Four games in, the answer is loud. Literally and figuratively.

After scoring 24 runs in a sweep of Omaha over the weekend, the Sun Devils returned home and turned the volume even higher. The swings looked freer. The approaches sharper. Hit after hit rolled in waves as UConn struggled to keep its footing.

Utah Valley transfer and junior outfielder Dominic Longo ignited the scoring with a two-run blast, a reminder that his transition from infielder to center field has plenty of punch. He nearly cycled, adding a double and a single while reaching base three times. After getting on four times Saturday, he stayed hot, earning another start and rewarding it.

For Longo, seeing 17 runs on the board at Muni was a first, and he couldn’t hide his excitement about how the offense came alive.

“It was awesome,” Longo said. “I had a lot of fun. Going out there, it was cool to be a part of it. Our offense is a good offense. When we get rolling, it’s lights out, for sure. So it was awesome.”

The fourth inning made the outcome unmistakable. While Klecker cruised, the offense built a fortress. Contrades opened the frame with a home run. Five more hits followed. Three walks stretched the inning to its breaking point. Hairston’s bases-clearing double ripped down the line, and by the time the dust settled, eight runs had crossed. ASU led by nine and showed no interest in slowing down.

The fifth felt like an encore. Three straight singles opened the inning, and once again, Hairston stepped in with the bases loaded.

A year ago, power did not define his game. It took until mid-April for his first home run in 2025. Bloomquist preached patience, telling him strength would come naturally, with work and growth, not forced swings.

Fast forward to 2026, and that patience is paying off. Bigger. Stronger. More controlled. Hairston walked to the plate, simply looking for a good pitch. He got a fastball over the heart of the plate. He did not miss.

The results weren’t just in the hit; they were in his confidence.

“I think just being more comfortable with my swing, with my approach, with everything last year, like I’ve said before, just battling early on, kind of a scrawny freshman, just trying to keep up with the big guys,” Hairston said. “But now that I’ve seen a couple of at-bats and gotten used to it, I’m definitely more comfortable and confident in my ability.”

The ball rocketed into the right field bullpen, a moonshot that pushed his total to seven RBI on the night, ten on the season, and his fifth extra-base hit in four games. Phoenix Municipal roared as the scoreboard swelled again.

The surge continued, capped off in style. Utah transfer and sophomore infielder Austin Roellig crushed his first home run of the season in a three-hit night, while Cal transfer and junior infielder PJ Moutzouridis tripled home the final run, his second hit of the game and seventh in three starts.

When the noise finally faded, the tone still belonged to Klecker.

After three seasons at TCU, highlighted by a dazzling freshman year and tougher sophomore and junior campaigns, the veteran right-hander is searching for consistency again in Arizona.

On Tuesday, he looked steady and in control. The fastball sat at 92 and 93. The slider and curveball missed bats. He struck out seven and settled in quickly, commanding the game from the first inning.

He allowed just two hits, including a solo home run, and answered it the way veteran pitchers do, by striking out the next two hitters and slamming the door on any shift in momentum.

For Klecker, it was about as full-circle a moment as it gets.

“It’s a really cool experience, surreal, kind of full circle,” Klecker said. “If you would have asked me when I was eight years old if I was going to play college baseball where I play, I’d have said ASU. Obviously, I ended up at TCU for a couple of years, but it’s really nice to be back here. Really special. A lot of people were able to come out and watch and support me. So it’s just been really cool.”

Five innings. Seven strikeouts. The outing felt less like a one-night performance and more like a preview. With Klecker on the mound, ASU can expect to control plenty of midweek games.

And as Bloomquist noted afterward, if this version of Klecker holds, he may not stay in a Tuesday role for long. A Friday night assignment or a permanent weekend spot could be well within reach.

“Lucky for us, we got an opportunity to get him (in the offseason),” Bloomquist said. “And he threw the heck out of it tonight. We’re pumped to have him, I believe he’s gonna have a huge year for us… Kleck could just as easily be our Friday night guy. He had a little bit of a slow start in the fall, but again, I said countless times this spring, he’s arguably been our best guy this spring.”