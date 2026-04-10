LSU Forward transfer Marcus Vaughns talks ASU pledge

ASU’s new head basketball coach, Randy Bennett, trademarked his ability to assemble rosters by talent scouting Australian players. Therefore, to no one’s surprise, the first addition from the transfer portal in his ASU tenure is 6-foot-8 and 221-pound forward Marcus Vaughns, a former four-star prospect and Top 125 player in the 2025 class, who is a native of that country.

Vaughns joined LSU last January, forgoing an opportunity to join the Australian professional National Basketball League’s (NBL) Next Stars program and join the Tigers. He did so largely because of his long relationship with his fellow Australian and new ASU assistant coach, David Patrick. Once Patrick decided to join the Sun Devil staff, the writing was probably on the wall for this tandem to reunite.

“I wouldn’t say it was a hard decision, but I wouldn’t say it was an easy decision either,” Vaughns told Devils Digest about his decision to transfer to ASU, sight unseen. “Obviously, knowing Coach David Patrick all my life, and him being the one who recruited me to LSU, definitely did influence my decision quite heavily. And even Coach Randy Bennett, I’ve seen the success he’s had with other Australians in the past, getting them to the NBA, and the success he’s had with the program (St. Mary’s) as well. So that definitely made my decision easier.

“Weighing up all the pros and cons of the other opportunities presented, I think Arizona State just stood out.”

Vaughns said that Patrick is someone who has known his dad for over a couple of decades, and the special relationship they have forged has naturally built a high level of trust in all decisions regarding the forward’s basketball career.

“He (Patrick) is basically like family to me,” Vaughns commented, “because I’ve known him since I was four years old. He’s been friends with my dad all their lives. He used to always fly out from the States to come visit us. So I’ve always seen him growing up, and had that kind of relationship with him. I know he’s a good coach. He’s been on the Boomers (the Australian National Team), and the Boomers Pathway is something that I am chasing.

So it’s obviously good to have him in my corner because he can definitely help me with that, tell me what I need to work on, and what they’re looking for.”

Vaughns was rated as the No. 125 player in the 2025 class and the No. 41 small forward in that group. Because of his school’s academic calendar, he was only able to join LSU mid-season, but he knew that this was the best move for his basketball career. Even though he redshirted this past season, he does not regret that decision.

“Exposure was probably the main thing,” Vaughns explained, “definitely playing on that national stage. I wanted to see what it would be like playing against American players because, obviously, making it to the NBA draft and playing in the NBA is the end goal. So, I want to put myself up against the best competition that I can to really reach that goal and prove to people that I am what I say I am and I can do what I say I can do.

“Coming to LSU was a good decision not only because of Coach David Patrick, but also because the environment there is so professional. You’re very taken care of regardless of what college you’re at, but there it was, unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

“I was expecting to redshirt. The plan was to get there, get in a bit of development, get used to the system, all that type of stuff. And also get up to date with classes. Use that as a stepping stone to be in the best shape, and the best mindset I can be for when the (2026-27) season rolls around.”

And even though the forward has yet to see the floor in his college career, the ASU coaching staff conveyed to him the role they expect him to play.

“Coach Randy Bennett and Coach David Patrick and I guess said I’m a hustler, a hard worker,” Vaughns described, “and they like me defensively, but scoring too and being a contributor. They just want me to get to work. I’d say I’m a very versatile wing. I can knock down an open shot, take it to the hole, defend…I can do a bit of everything, to be honest.

“I like Coach Randy Bennett and his history with Australian players, and he likes the way they play. That definitely was a big thing that stood out to me. And another thing is, he wasn’t too focused on money and all the other aspects of college. He was just really focused on getting me better as a player, getting me better as an individual, and just letting everything else take care of itself, which is what I really liked.”

“I know he (Bennett) is definitely looking to try to take us (ASU) to the top. Winning a championship is the ultimate goal, but also definitely be a team that is repeatedly getting into March Madness, and a name that you keep seeing popping up.”