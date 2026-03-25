Michael Scifres is bringing NFL expertise to ASU special teams

As Arizona State looked to elevate every part of its special teams this spring after a struggling 2025 season, it turned to someone who knows the phase of the game as well as anyone.

Former 13-year NFL punter Michael Scifres, and a member of the San Diego Chargers’ 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, is now a specialists coach at ASU, working solely with the Sun Devils’ kickers and punters, who are finally being coached by someone with no other duties than helping them develop.

“They called me, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s roll,’” Scifres said of joining the Sun Devils. He had previously coached at UCLA with ASU special teams coordinator Jack Nudo and spent two years at Santa Margarita High School.

Scifres had a stellar career at Western Illinois, becoming the only punter from an NCAA Division I-AA school who was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2002. He also set school and conference records, including an 89-yard punt and a 56-yard game-winning field goal on his first career attempt. That type of accuracy and composure is what Scifres is looking for in his players at ASU.

“When you look at the size of the roster and the limited coaching staff, if you have a quarterback coach or tight end coach, why not have someone dedicated to kickers and punters?” Scifres commented. “I want these guys to understand the game, the technique, the situations, everything that goes into making the right play.”

Scifres’ role is unique. Unlike some coaches who split time across multiple positions, he focuses entirely on specialists.

“They can come to me with any question about scenarios, pressure situations, or technique, and I can guide them to make the best play for themselves,” Scifres said. “Having someone who has done it makes all the difference.”

Scifres’s ability to see improvement in his placekickers and punters from only a couple of weeks of spring practice is a testament to the work that he has done with his players. His focus on situational kicking and coffin corner punts as well as the mental preparation required for each, has been an additional factor.

“It’s only been three days on the field, but there is improvement,” Scifres noted. “We will break down film, make corrections, and keep building. It’s all about the process.”

For ASU, the hire of Scifres signals more than just added experience. The Sun Devils now have a coach who has excelled at the highest level, someone whose guidance could turn everyday kickers and punters into game-changing specialists. With spring practice underway, the difference he can make is just beginning to be felt.

Beyond the mechanics, Scifres is focused on team cohesion.

“These guys train together, work together, live together. They make the biggest difference for each other when they come together as a unit,” Scifres stated.

***

ASU’s punting game is getting a serious upgrade with Nick McLarty in the fold. The redshirt sophomore transfer from Ohio State is not your typical punter. At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, McLarty combines rare size with a leg that made headlines long before he arrived in Tempe.

A viral clip of him punting a ball 90 yards over a stadium in Australia highlighted both his power and potential, and the Sun Devils are counting on him to help turn around a unit that struggled last season, averaging just 39.2 yards per punt and 33.2 net.

“The coaches here were honestly everything,” McLarty described. “Coming from Ohio State, it was a great atmosphere, but to be able to develop as a specialist, it’s just different. Working with Mike (Scifres) and Coach Nudo, these guys have done a phenomenal job so far. Even in just a few months, I’ve been able to learn so much from them.”

Scifres, ASU’s new specialists coach and a former NFL punter, brings years of professional experience to the group. McLarty has already noticed the difference that having a dedicated coach makes.

“Everything,” he said when asked about the impact. “Even little things like warming up, building a game routine, and saving my legs are important. Mike has been huge in helping me be smart with my reps and make sure I’m ready for games, not just the practice sessions.”

Even though McLarty has the leg to boom punt after punt, he knows it’s still early in spring. He’s focused on building strength and consistency above all else.

“There’s no need to go out and try to hit the biggest balls every time,” he commented. “It’s about building routine, building rhythm, and making sure when the opportunity comes, I put a good ball out there every time. It’s about hitting 70 to 80 percent and doing the little things right.”

The Australian-born punter also brings an international flavor to ASU’s roster. Growing up kicking Australian rules football, McLarty developed a natural ability to launch the ball with both power and precision.

“We grew up kicking a ball everywhere. I kicked with my brother, who played professional AFL, and just kept at it,” he said.

That background, combined with his physical stature, gives him unique advantages in the punting game.

“Longer levers, more power, but it also means you have to really hone your craft,” McLarty stated. “Mike’s helped me smooth everything out, not overkick, just be efficient.”

Beyond technique, McLarty is embracing the opportunity to work with his teammates and fellow specialists. He highlighted the group’s chemistry and experience, including transfers and returners like Carson Smith and Kanyon Floyd, who provide both guidance and competition.

“It’s about being consistent, doing my job for the team, and putting us in a good position,” McLarty explained. “I’m not here to break records. I just want to help this team win.”

***

Carson Smith’s right foot has been the difference in games before, and now ASU is counting on it.

The fifth-year senior kicker out of Austin Peay University possesses a unique blend of strength, accuracy, and calmness for the Sun Devils’ special teams units. Smith claims his ideal kicking range is 62-63 yards on game day. In pressure situations, however, he can stretch his kicking range to 65-66 yards.

“It’s all about consistency,” Smith said. “Every kick matters. When it’s time to put points on the board, you’ve got to trust your preparation and stay calm, no matter the pressure.”

Smith’s resume indeed supports this kind of confidence. In 2025, he was successful on 14 of 17 field goals at Austin Peay and was perfect on 53 extra point attempts. He was ranked 31st in FCS scoring with 95 points and did not miss a single attempt from within 40 yards. He was also perfect on his lone attempt from 50+ yards out.

On kickoffs, he was successful on 76 attempts, including just one out of bounds and 47 touchbacks.

At ASU, he is already working closely with specialists’ coach Michael Scifres and special teams coordinator Jack Nudo, fine-tuning his mechanics, studying angles, and developing the mental edge that makes the difference between a good kicker and a great one.

“Having someone like Coach Scifres is huge,” Smith admitted. “He’s been there, done that at the highest level, and he helps me understand the why behind my mechanics. But at the end of the day, it’s on me to execute when the lights are on.”

Smith also stresses the importance of routine and preparation. Every kick for him is a practice kick. His focus is on staying sharp and consistent so he can perform under pressure.

“The key is mindset,” he noted. “I talk myself through every kick, keep it simple, and make sure pressure doesn’t change what I do. If I do my job, the team has confidence that points will come when they need them.”

With his strength, precision, and toughness, Smith is ready to be a consistent asset for the Sun Devils in whatever kicking situation may arise.

“I just want to be consistent every day,” Smith remarked. “Do my job, put the team in the best position, and make the kicks count.”

***

Jack Nudo’s impact on ASU’s special teams goes far beyond Xs and Os. The Arizona native, now in his first full season as the Sun Devils’ special teams coordinator, has spent the last year building a culture where reliability, consistency, and preparation are non-negotiable.

Nudo first stepped into the coordinator role midway through the 2025 season when Charlie Ragle took a health-related leave, and after guiding the unit as interim coordinator, he earned the full-time promotion ahead of the 2026 season.

For Nudo, developing a high-performing specialist unit isn’t just about raw talent. It’s about surrounding his players with the right resources and giving them confidence in their roles. Fifth-year kicker Carson Smith, who followed Nudo from Austin Peay, and redshirt sophomore punter Nick McLarty have been key pieces in that process.

“Nick’s done a very nice job since he’s been here,” Nudo said. “He’s about business, and getting him with Coach Scifres, getting Carson with Coach Scifres, a guy that’s done it for a long time, has been really good for both of those guys. They have big legs; we just need to get them consistent. That’s the goal this spring.”

The addition of Michael Scifres, a former NFL punter with the San Diego Chargers and a widely regarded specialist coach, has been a game-changer for the Sun Devils’ kicking room. Nudo, who previously worked with Scifres at UCLA, called him “one of the best ever to do it in the NFL” and praised the hands-on experience he brings to the unit.

“A guy like him who understands and has done it at the highest level,” Nudo Stated, “is a huge help. He treats his work as a coach like he did as a player. He’s a pro through and through.”

McLarty, whose 6-foot-7 frame has drawn attention for sheer punting power, has also benefited from the tutelage. Nudo noted that while McLarty’s reps were limited at Ohio State, the combination of his natural talent and Scifres’ coaching has made him a major asset for the Sun Devils this spring.

But special teams is more than leg strength or form, it’s situational awareness and consistency under pressure. Nudo emphasizes that every player must execute their role perfectly because there’s only one chance per play to make an impact.

“From day one, we talked about our best players are going to play special teams. It’s going to be a culture. Play for us,” he commented.

With Nudo at the helm, the unit is embracing that culture while pushing each other to improve.

“Having someone like Michael and these guys competing and learning together, it’s exciting,” Nudo said. “It’s fun to see them develop and be ready for any situation on the field.”

***

ASU’s first practice with pads this spring brought energy, learning curves, and early excitement for head coach Kenny Dillingham. After weeks of install and thud work, the Sun Devils were finally able to test themselves in full gear.

“I thought there was good energy,” Dillingham said. “If we want to be a team that’s violent and physical, we’ve got to be able to see it in practice. Today, we had physicality, but you couldn’t feel it. They want to pass. We’ve got to get better.”

He emphasized that even with a roster full of newcomers, the standard for practicing hard and playing physically should not change. The players already understand the game.

“Everybody’s played football,” Dillingham remarked. “You’re going to play with passion and physicality when the pads go on, or we’re going to have to coach you out of it.”

With Sam Leavitt long gone, attention now turns to ASU’s three new quarterbacks, joined by returner sophomore Cam Dyer. A position that’s been a focal point of spring work, and Dillingham praised the groups versatility and growth.

“Mikey (Keene) is savvy, shoveled the ball today on a screen pass that he wasn’t supposed to shovel it,” Dilligham described, “but he felt it right. You can tell Cutter (Boley) has played a lot of football in terms of just seeing the game and getting the ball out of his hands fast. You can tell Jake (Fette) is just super, super talented, and he’s super intelligent. Don’t make the same mistake twice. Cam’s ability to throw the football and operate at quarterback is drastically better than it was six months ago.”

The receiver room also impressed with size, strength, and depth. Colorado transfer Omarion Miller, 6’2, 210 pounds, and Boston College’s Reed Harris, 6’5, 217 pounds, provide a blend of physicality and playmaking.

“We wanted a big, strong receiver group because football is about winning your one-on-ones. The talent in that room is helping our secondary improve on every rep,” Dillingham noted.

Special teams have benefited from a full-time staff focusing on specialists.

“They can punt it really far, make most of their kicks, and the other guys are stepping up too,” Dillingham stated. “Having a guy whose full-time job is working with specialists is paying off, and hopefully that carries into the fall.”

The first padded practice offered a snapshot of a team still learning, still growing, and already beginning to define its identity.

Dillingham summed it up: “We’ve got the energy, the talent, and the work ethic. Now it’s about turning that into consistency and finishing every rep the right way.”

***

Bryan Carrington is settling into a bigger role at ASU, having been promoted from cornerbacks coach to assistant head coach and defensive passing coordinator. His influence is already evident, particularly in the way he’s sharpening the secondary and giving young defensive backs a chance to grow against the team’s standout receivers.

Asked about standout performances in practice, Carrington highlighted LSU transfer cornerback Ashton Stamps.

“Toughness,” he said. “Coming from Louisiana, Archbishop Rummel, a really good program, he dislocated his middle finger during one-on-ones, got it popped back in, and he was back the next period. That’s a guy who loves football, he’s competitive, and he’s going to benefit from the iron‑sharpening-iron environment we’ve created.”

Carrington sees the blend of new and returning talent shaping the secondary’s growth.

“There’s a lot of talent in the room now, length, size, speed, twitch,” Carrington described. “DaQuwan Dunn is flashing as a younger guy. We’ve got a mix of youth and veteran presence, and that’s a great spot for development.”

He emphasized the importance of the daily battles against the Sun Devils’ physical and talented receivers.

“I’m very glad Reed Harris is on our team,” Carrington remarked. “Just to see the sheer size and physicality, he’s a specimen. Having him in drills gives our quarterbacks and safeties a chance to compete with someone who could play on Sundays. That experience builds confidence for our DBs when they step into Mountain America Stadium on Saturdays.”

Carrington also noted the continuity and experience that transfers bring to the group. Stamps, who finished second in the SEC in pass breakups, arrives with a wealth of high-level experience.

“To get a guy like him and give him an opportunity to compete here, with departures from last season, I’m excited for what he can do for us defensively,” Carrington said.

In his expanded role, Carrington’s focus is on teaching and instruction, aiming to get his players thinking less and playing more.

“We want the guys we recruited to be the ones making plays,” Carrington stated. “Eliminating overthinking lets them showcase their abilities and gives us the best sample of what they can do on the field.”

The results of that instruction are already starting to show.

“When you look at the practice environment—the receivers, the physicality, the competition—our defensive backs are gaining confidence every rep. That’s the foundation we need to succeed,” Carrington said.