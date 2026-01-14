Michigan State defensive end transfer Jalen Thompson talks ASU commitment

Even before the era of NIL and the transfer portal, committing to a school site unseen was rare. And one would think in this day and age, such an approach would be unthinkable. Yet relationships can still override recent aspects in college football, which is why Michigan State transfer Jalen Thompson committed to ASU, addressing a significant need for pass rushers in Tempe. The defensive end arrives with one year left to play.

Big Time commitment out of the portal now becomes official, as the Michigan State defensive end transfer is officially on board with the Sun Devils https://t.co/36k93gB5W6 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 14, 2026

“Coach Reynolds coached me my freshman year in college,” Thompson said of ASU’s defensive line coach Diron Reynolds. “So that first conversation we had (after Thompson entered the portal) was great. I wasn’t surprised he contacted me. I know he’s a family guy and trustworthy, who knows how to develop players.

“So everything lined up as far as coaching, culture, and the players. I played in high school with (ASU tight end) Khamari Anderson, and I talked to him, and he said he loves it at Arizona State. He said that they are not only strictly business and care about you off the field, too, not just on the field. It’s a great family environment, great coaching, and a great culture as far as the winning program. I visited Texas, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, West Virginia, and I didn’t end up visiting Arizona State. So, I was definitely surprised myself that I committed there before visiting.”

In his three years at a Spartan, Thompson started 26 games, posting 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, and a forced fumble, which is why he garnered as much interest as he did once the transfer portal window opened.

“I’m a good mix of a pass rusher and a run stopper,” Thompson described. “My playing style is a mixture of (NFL players) Myles Garrett and Will Anderson. I’m excited to come there because I know Coach Reynolds can develop me and prepare me for the next level. I like ASU’s style because they gave a lot of guys who play vertical up front.”

In essence, Thompson’s first visit to Tempe later this month will precede him beginning his studies at ASU. He stated that he doesn’t feel an extra sense of pressure as he begins his Arizona State career and believes that a pragmatic and unselfish approach will ultimately serve him and his new team well.

“I’m ready to go to work,” Thompson commented, “do what the team needs me to do as far as doing my job as a pass rusher. And I will also be helping those younger guys around me, becoming a leader, and so we can win some games.”