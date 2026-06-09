Moa Brown bullish on Sun Devils following Tempe visit

A few months ago, 6-foot-7, 260-pound Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon standout Moa Brown decided to make the switch from defensive lineman to offensive lineman. And while he doesn’t have any game film to show following that position switch, that move has helped him garner considerable interest from other schools. One of those programs is Arizona State, which he visited over the weekend, a trip that left a deep and positive impression on Brown.

“My perception of ASU was already really great,” Brown said. But after coming on the official visit, and hanging out with those guys and getting into detail about what they bring, it just made me love it even more. Literally everything stood out to me on the visit. But if I had to choose one thing, I would say the players. I’d ask the players, especially the ones on the O-line who played for Coach Saga (ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele). I asked them why they chose that school and why they decided to stay here. And they all had a similar answer, and they all had a great answer, which was that it just truly felt like home.

“And talking to Coach Saga and all the coaches, it feels like a place where you can actually grow and develop, and you can be yourself, which is most important. It doesn’t feel like a business. I feel like a lot of college sports, especially college football, are caught up in a business aspect for all the money and the NIL. But here it feels like you can just work and be you and have fun at it.”

When former ASU offensive lineman Max Iheanachor was drafted last April, No. 21 overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers, it stood to reason that this would resonate with offensive lineman prospects. Brown admitted that this achievement by Saga Tuitele and the Arizona State staff carries considerable credibility for the Sun Devils.

“When I look at Coach Saga and his history,” Brown described, “being able to send players to the draft or just help others be elite, it definitely stands out to me. You see a guy like Max, who just went in the first round, 21st pick for the Steelers. He was a basketball player who then went to a Juco, and seeing him (Tuitele) develop him to what he is now is just outstanding. And that isn’t just Max. He’s done that to a lot of other great athletes, great linemen out there.

“I’d say Coach Saga and I have built a pretty good relationship over the past couple of weeks. He’s definitely been there. He’s always there for me to help me in whatever it is.”

Brown played on the defensive line this far in his high school career, yet stated that, for a while now, he has had the thought of switching to the other side of the ball. This year’s NFL draft prompted him to take action, especially in light of seeing no fewer than seven offensive tackles hear their name called in the first round, some of them, like Brown himself, Polynesian players from the state of Utah.

“Coach Saga thinks my athleticism is outstanding,” Brown commented. “And my length, you can’t really teach that. My arm reach is 83 inches. I know I have a lot of potential, and my best football is still ahead of me. So, I still have a lot of room to grow, a lot of things to learn, but in the end, I know that Coach Saga is there to help me.

“Watching film with Coach Saga, I like the technique he teaches. Some of it can be very simple but very effective. Coach Saga goes over film very, very in detail. I’ve seen some of his practices. I love how he coaches. He’s very attentive to detail. He’ll get on you if you mess up, but he’ll also help you develop and learn from your mistakes. I feel like a big thing that helps the O-line, and not just the O-line, but the whole team is the chemistry that they have. The brotherhood they have definitely helps a lot.

“When I was out with my hosts on the visit, which were some of the teammates on the O-line that play there, it feels like you’re just a family. You really do feel that family vibe. Everyone gets along together. No matter what it is, we could just be chilling on the couch or going out and having fun, swimming, or whatever. Hanging out with those guys really helped my perspective on ASU and how they really care about their athletes and how the athletes care for each other.”

And the undeniable sense of camaraderie Brown witnessed in Tempe wasn’t exclusive just to the ASU players.

“I wasn’t expecting to see how close the coaches are,” Brown remarked. “I’ve been to a lot of other college campuses and seen how the coaches react with each other. Not that saying other college coaches aren’t cool together and all that, but when I came there, it’s like they’re just a part of the bros too.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’re still our coach, and we respect those guys, but they make it seem like they’re part of the brotherhood too. It’s a very tight relationship with the coaches involved.”

Fresno State and BYU will host the lineman over the next two weeks, and an official visit to Oregon is scheduled for the fall. Yet, when it comes to a timeline for a decision, Brown said he’s undecided.

“I wanted to commit at least three games into my season, just because I don’t have any tape on me playing left tackle since I just switched,” Brown explained. “But I will say that there’s a very high chance that I can potentially commit earlier. But you never know. I don’t even know. Just got to pray about it and talk about it with my family and my agent.

“Going into college, one of the biggest things I look for is how they will develop me. So development, seeing if they can really help me get to my goal, which is the NFL, is a big one (when making his commitment). And also see which school can develop me into who I am off the field. It’s seeing what would be really the best fit for me.”