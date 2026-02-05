New faces, new firepower define ASU's reshaped offense

The quiet that follows a reset can be uncomfortable, but at Arizona State, it has created room for something new to take shape.

Sam Leavitt is gone, and so is Jordyn Tyson. Two pillars of an offense that defined the early stages of Kenny Dillingham’s rebuild are no longer in Tempe. In their place is uncertainty, opportunity, and a transfer portal class that signals ASU’s belief that its next step forward will come through bold change rather than cautious continuity.

At the center of it all is Cutter Boley, a 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback who arrives from Kentucky with starting experience, a strong arm, and a willingness to grow into the face of a new era. Alongside him are two wide receivers who bring size, production, and edge. Omarion Miller, the All-Big 12 performer from Colorado, and Reed Harris, a vertical threat from Boston College, form a pairing that could reshape how defenses line up against the Sun Devils.

Together, they represent the first true glimpse of what Dillingham’s vision looks like when fully activated through the transfer portal.

For Boley, the transition has been less about reinvention and more about alignment. After starting 10 games at Kentucky as a redshirt freshman, he entered the portal looking for a place that matched his long-term goals.

“As a child, my dream was to play in the NFL,” Boley stated. “So when I went into the portal for me, it was a complete business decision. Where is going to be best for my development, and where has a chance to win right now.”

ASU checked both boxes.

Boley threw for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, highlighted by a five-touchdown performance against then No. 17 Tennessee. While the numbers came with growing pains, including 12 interceptions, they also came with proof that he could command an offense at the Power Four level. ASU is betting that a new environment and a quarterback-friendly system can sharpen the edges of his game.

What sold Boley quickly was not just the scheme, but the people.

“Just the authenticity of coach Dillingham, the rest of the staff, how real and how personable they really are,” Boley explained. “You see Dillingham online and in interviews, and he’s just like that in person. He’s real. He’s such a player’s coach.”

That connection made his decision fast.

“I didn’t really come here with an exact plan,” Boley noted. “The most important thing for me right now is just get connected with these guys off the field and learn the people I’m being around.”

That process has accelerated inside a quarterback room that blends experience and youth. Boley has quickly formed relationships with fellow quarterbacks Cam Dyer, Mikey Keene, and Jake Fette, building trust before spring football even begins.

“I think it’s a great vibe,” Boley added. “We’ve all become friends in a very quick period of time, and I’m just excited to keep building that relationship.”

For ASU, the quarterback position is no longer about waiting. It is about readiness. Boley arrives with 11 career starts, a willingness to compete, and a clear understanding of what this opportunity represents.

“I want to win,” Boley emphasized. “I want to win at a high level.”

***

Winning, however, requires weapons. That is where Omarion Miller enters the picture.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Miller looks the part of a featured receiver. Last season at Colorado, he delivered 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors and closing the year with either 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in four straight games. His arrival fills the production void left by Jordyn Tyson and brings familiarity with the conference and the moment.

“I love this place,” Miller shared. “Being in the Big 12 already, it’s my comfort that I can take over.”

Miller got an up-close look at ASU last season, hauling in an early touchdown before ASU pulled away for a 42–17 win in Boulder, and came away impressed by more than just the talent.

“I’ll say defensively how they played together,” Miller observed. “How were they so united. Just how they clicked as a defensive unit.”

That sense of togetherness mattered. So did the connection with wide receivers coach Hines Ward, who played a major role in Miller’s decision.

“It was a real effect,” Miller recalled. “Some of the things he pointed out in my meetings were definitely an eye opener for me to come here.”

Miller is not expected to simply replicate Tyson’s role. Instead, ASU plans to use him in varied alignments, including more outside work this spring as he sharpens his route running and expands his versatility.

“This spring I’m focusing more on my route running,” Miller explained. “Playing more outside.”

That flexibility pairs well with Reed Harris, a receiver built to stretch the field.

Harris arrives from Boston College after producing 673 yards and five touchdowns on a struggling offense. At 6-foot-5, he gives ASU a true vertical threat, something the program has lacked outside of Tyson in recent seasons.

“I’m bigger than he is,” Harris noted of Tyson. “But there are still things I want to take from his game. He runs great routes. His ball skills are amazing in the air.”

Harris is not trying to replace anyone. He is trying to refine his own ceiling.

“I want to be able to do it in one year,” Harris explained. “If it takes two years, then it takes two.”

His early chemistry with Boley has been intentional. Weekend throwing sessions, playbook study, and on-field reps have become routine before spring ball officially opens.

“Every weekend we’re throwing the ball,” Harris said previously. “Learning the playbook, learning the routes. It’s been great.”

That early investment matters in an offense that will rely heavily on timing, trust, and explosive plays. Miller and Harris give ASU something it has not had in years. A legitimate one-two punch on the outside.

Asked about the ceiling of the offense, Miller did not hesitate.

“This offense is going to be really explosive,” he asserted. “You’re going to score a lot of points for sure.”

Beyond production, there is symbolism in how this group has come together. Dillingham’s portal strategy has been deliberate, prioritizing players who want responsibility rather than comfort. Boley, Miller, and Harris did not arrive to blend in. They arrived in Tempe to lead.

There is also excitement about what lies ahead, including ASU’s upcoming international trip, which several players acknowledged as a rare opportunity to bond away from football.

“I definitely never thought I’d be able to play overseas,” Boley admitted. “It’s an awesome opportunity.”

That perspective reflects where ASU is as a program. Still building. Still climbing. Still shaping an identity rooted as much in connection as production.

Spring ball will begin to answer questions about timing, chemistry, and consistency. But one thing is already clear: ASU is no longer searching for answers on offense.

“This place knows what it wants to be,” Boley concluded. “And I want to be part of building that.”