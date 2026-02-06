Newcomers embrace fresh opportunities in their old stomping grounds

Opportunities in college football do not normally come neatly. Injuries and changes in depth charts open opportunities; growth and timing can create them, too. At Arizona State, this spring did not feel like a rebuild, but rather a window of opportunity.

For some Sun Devils, who are all in different stages of their career, the upcoming season will have one thing in common: it represents the opportunity for each player to define what is next and build upon transparency, not erase the past.

Mikey Keene has been waiting for this moment longer than most.

Keene, a fifth-year red-shirted senior quarterback, has traveled a long and winding path in the world of college football to get here, from his start at UCF, to his steady climb at Fresno State, to his injury-prone year at Michigan, which was nothing like he had envisioned, to now being back in his hometown, in the desert.

“Coming back is a full-circle moment,” Keene said. “Seventeen years of life here. Born and raised. I don’t take that lightly. My parents are still here, same house. Just trying to take advantage of every single day I have here, getting another year back. Definitely different, but just trying to be the best player and best person I can be for this team, to win a championship and have a special year.”

Keene’s resume reflects durability and growth. He has appeared in 39 career games, completed nearly 68 percent of his passes, thrown for over 8,200 yards, and accounted for 65 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2023 at Fresno State, where he threw for 2,976 yards and 24 touchdowns while guiding the Bulldogs through a full campaign.

Last year at Michigan brought a different lesson. A lingering upper-body injury sidelined him for most of the season, forcing him into a role defined by patience rather than production. Instead of viewing it as a lost year, Keene framed it as preparation.

“Every stop I’ve been at, I was meant to be there,” Keene said. “I met great people along the way. Learned a whole bunch in my college career. Life lessons I can carry on and teach through my actions. A lot of things to learn from. So every stop I’ve been at has been for a reason, and I believe that’s true for this place as well.”

The presence of a former Fresno State teammate, senior wide receiver Jalen Moss, has added another layer to Keene’s integration.

“Picking up right where we left off,” Keene said. “He’s grown and developed a whole bunch. He was my favorite target at Fresno. Excited to get back in chemistry with him and see what he’s got to do this year.”

At ASU, Keene enters a quarterback room that values depth and competition. He committed knowing the job was not guaranteed, and he welcomed it.

“Competition is going to be anywhere where you want to go and have success,” he said. “I’ve had competitions every single year in my career. Cutter’s a great player, but I’ve got a lot of belief and confidence in myself to be able to get the job done as well. Whoever ends up getting the job, we all give full support. The special thing about a quarterback room is that whoever gets the nod, we’re all working together to win as many games as possible.”

His approach reflects the broader tone inside the program this spring. Opportunity does not come with entitlement. It comes with responsibility.

That idea resonates with Raiden Vines-Bright.

The sophomore wide receiver returned to Tempe after a season at Washington, where he served as the Huskies’ primary slot receiver. He finished his freshman year with 24 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown, flashing elite speed and instant separation ability.

Still, something felt off.

“Being home just feels different,” Vines-Bright said. “I feel happier. I feel more positive. Being around people I’ve known since middle school changes things. Coming to all the games growing up, now I get to play here, wearing this uniform. That feeling played a major role in my decision to come back.”

On the field, Vines-Bright’s skill set fits seamlessly into ASU’s offensive vision. His straight-line speed, quick releases, sharp route-running, and willingness to block make him a natural slot weapon capable of turning short touches into explosive gains. He also brings upside as a return option, an area where ASU has looked for consistency.

“I just want to work,” Vines-Bright said. “I want to get better. Being around guys like Amari and Reed with experience, and having Coach Hines and Coach Dillingham, it’s going to make me a much better player. I have three years here to learn and grow, and I’m excited to take advantage of that.”

For incoming true freshman quarterback Jake Fette, opportunity takes a different shape.

Fette arrived in Tempe as one of the most highly regarded quarterback signees in program history. A four-star recruit, Elite 11 finalist, and one of the top quarterbacks nationally, his prep career featured nearly 10,000 yards of total offense and remarkable efficiency.

Despite the accolades, Fette has embraced his role as a learner.

“I’m really young,” Fette said. “There’s a lot I can learn from the guys in this room. Mikey, he’s been around a lot of ball. Cam, who’s been here a year, Cutter—there’s a lot of good dudes in this room, and that competitiveness is exciting. We all could play, and it’s fun to be around that level of competition.”

Fette has approached the offseason deliberately, focusing on absorbing the system, understanding the pace of college football, and preparing for when opportunity calls.

“The staff brought in guys they believe could play this year,” Fette said. “I think our class is ready to compete in the spring and try to earn a spot. It’s about learning the system, staying patient, and being ready.”

AJ Ia, the tight end entering his sophomore season, has found his own version of opportunity.

The physically gifted tight end caught sparingly as a freshman, recording a single reception for ten yards, but he gained perspective more important than stats.

“Last year was a learning experience,” Ia said. “Just building bonds, learning the offense, learning my teammates. Coming in early and having time with them, I feel more confident now. I have an idea of what I’m doing, which helps a lot.”

Ia credits tight ends coach Jason Mohns for daily guidance, especially on the blocking side.

“He’s very detail-oriented,” Ia said. “Sometimes you don’t want to hear it, but it’s a blessing. Every step, every little movement, being consistent—it’s reshaped my approach.”

Even amid the swirl of transfers, NIL deals, and changing rosters that define modern college football, Ia never considered leaving ASU. Loyalty and belief in the program’s plan guided his decision.

“I never transferred a day in my life,” he said. “I was fully set on coming here. If I left, I would have let Coach MS and Coach Dilly down. I believe in the plan they have for me as a player and as a person.”

Across these four players, opportunity takes different forms.

For Keene, it comes with experience and readiness. For Vines-Bright, with comfort and alignment. For Fette, with patience and preparation. For Ia, with confidence earned through daily work and guidance.

Together, they reflect where Arizona State’s offense stands entering the new season. Open competition. Open roles. Open doors. Players are not chasing past glory; they are chasing moments that have yet to arrive.

“The quiet that follows a reset can be uncomfortable,” Keene said. “But here, it’s created room for something new to take shape. That’s exciting.”