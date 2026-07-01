Randy Bennett begins laying the foundation in Tempe

Although his opening press conference was delayed following a health scare when he arrived in Tempe, Arizona State first-year head coach Randy Bennett is wasting no time getting to work on the court.

However, with only two returners on the roster from last year’s team, senior guard Bryce Ford and senior forward Vijay Wallace, Bennett admitted the task at hand this offseason is a little bit more challenging than the previous two decades at St. Mary’s.

“We gotta go a little slower because everybody’s new, and so we’re starting from scratch, but we made good progress,” Bennett said after ASU’s practice on Tuesday.

Bennett, who grew up in Mesa, has been blown away since he’s been back on campus.

“I’m impressed at how powerful this place is and the resources you have. We have what we need to be good, and the facilities are big-time,” Bennett commented. “I think my staff feels the same way, like we’re just excited about the new challenge, but excited about where we’re at. We think this is a great place. We think we can be really good.”

The Sun Devils are entering their fourth week of summer workouts, and while they’re quickly getting a grip on how Arizona State head coach runs his X’s and O’s, establishing the team’s culture is one of the top items on the offseason to-do list.

“The biggest stuff is laying a foundation for your program, and that would cover toughness, that covers team, that covers togetherness, that covers work ethic,” Bennett remarked. “Those are the things that we’re working on.”

With the staff Bennet brought in, laying that groundwork has been easier.

“It’s great staff, a lot of experience, and so we could hit the ground running a little bit,” Bennett stated. “All of them have been on my staff at one time, so we know each other, all that stuff.”

Wallace, who missed all of last season due to injury, has been well-receptive of the staff around him since his new head coach arrived at ASU.

“Everybody’s so positive already, so it’s just kind of easy to learn, just get better every day,” Wallace said.

On the court, one thing sticks out about ASU’s new team: its size. It’s something Bennett said is needed if the Sun Devils want to compete in the Big 12.

“I don’t think you can play small and get it done, so we’re trying to, you know, assemble a team that has guys that can play against other teams that are big,” Bennett explained. “… So you have to have that. If you don’t have that, you can get crushed on the boards and crushed inside. So that was one of our strategic pieces when we recruited.”

Notably, ASU signed three players from the transfer portal who are 6-foot-11 or taller: Paulius Murauskas, junior center Ben Defty from Boston, and Johnanthan Griman, who followed his former head coach, Rick Croy, to ASU after he joined Bennett’s staff.

The length ASU has also stood out to players, including Ford, early on.

“We’re a big team,” Ford described. “It’s definitely the biggest team I’ve been a part of, and not only that, they can move well. So you put that together, and we’re a long team, so defense will be great. Then, you know, defense leads to fast breaks, so it should be something pretty special.”

While Bennett knows ASU has size, he’s still learning about most of the players on the roster. Before some get the opportunity to shine on the hardwood, Bennett wants to get to a point where the team understands what he wants to accomplish.

“We want to get them to where they’re not thinking and get them where they’re just playing,” Bennett said. “So, if we can get that done in eight weeks, and they know our drills. We want to get to where they know how we practice those things, so those are out of the way. So, in the fall, we’re not just starting to teach that.

“I don’t know our team that well. I do like our personnel, and I do like these guys, as far as their eagerness to be coached and part of a program that hopefully can play for championships.”

Ford’s been an observer of what the team can potentially accomplish, but given he’s one of two returners to ASU in 2026, he’s also learning how to be a better leader.

“I’ve just learned to open my mouth more, talk, guide the freshmen,” Ford stated, “the newcomers, and all that, and just (show them) how we do stuff at ASU, because me coming back, I want to show them the Sun Devil way.”

Bennett certainly expects Ford to take on the role.

“I expect a little more leadership out of him, and that is kind of his personality,” Bennett said. “I think the players respect him, and Bryce is a sharp guy, so he needs to help lead… I would expect Bryce to be able to help with the leadership role on this team.”

Bennett also mentioned a couple of other players he believes can step into leadership roles, two of whom played under him at St. Mary’s: senior forward Paulius Murauskas, On3’s No. 9 overall transfer portal prospect this cycle, and sophomore forward Dillan Shaw.

Wallace said being able to pick the brains of Murauskas and Shaw has helped him understand how Bennett likes to run things.

“Those guys, they help a lot, because that’s kind of the big point in practice right now, is just us learning his system,” Wallace noted, “and it’s just us learning from them guys, and they telling us things that we didn’t already know, so it’s, it makes it kind of easy to like adapt to practice.”

Others included sophomore Portland State guard transfer Joel Foxwell, a First-Team All-WCC mention last year, who averaged 15.6 points per game last season, and junior Gonzaga forward transfer Emmanuel Innocenti.

Bennett believes his team can show the requisite grit. It’s an element he mentioned to describe what he wants the team’s identity to be.

“Tough, good rebounding team, good on (defense), don’t give (opponents) easy baskets, and then take good shots,” Bennett said. “It’s a pretty simple game, and it’s hard to get them there, but what you have to do (at every level)… and if you’re not tough, you’re not going to get very far.”