Rossini reflects on Big 12 being a great fit ASU, excited for future new facilities

Standing inside the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, during Big 12 Media Days, Sun Devil Athletics Director Graham Rossini had a chance to reflect. Arizona State is entering its third year in the Big 12 Conference, and much has changed quickly. Gone are the days, the 46 years, of ASU as a Pac-12 member, but change can, and for the Sun Devils, has been, good.

From softball to volleyball twice to, of course, football in its debut season, when the program was predicted to finish last in the conference by the Big 12 preseason poll, 25 total championships have ended up in the hands of Sun Devils. And while Rossini and football head coach Kenny Dillingham have both indicated that they’re hungry for more, and parts of the Sun Devil landscape need to be brought into the modern age, the foundation they’ve laid is one they’re both enjoying.

“(The Big 12) has been a great fit for us,” Rossini said. “I say this all the time: I grew up in the Pac-12, we miss the Pac-12; but it’s been fun to see what everybody’s gone on to do since then, and the Big 12’s been the perfect fit for us. Three years in, you look around, and you see the natural footprint paying a lot of dividends.”

One of the benefits of the Big 12 that ASU has enjoyed, and a key beam in its foundation for success, has been the presence it’s established in Texas. The Sun Devils have landed 15 commits from the Lone Star State since its first year in the conference, including four-star high school standouts like quarterback Jake Fette and running back Cardae Mack.

The number of eyes on the program has also increased due to nationwide broadcasts with Big 12 partners FOX, ESPN and TNT Sports.

“The benefits keep presenting themselves,” Rossini expressed. “We’re proud and happy to represent the Big 12.”

There is still work to be done, however.

ASU wasn’t able to establish a consistent presence atop the Big 12 football standings in year two, finishing a still respectable 8-5 — 6-3 in conference play — but 6th in the running order. The Sun Devils and Dillingham will look to prove that 2025 was nothing more than a momentary blip.

“He’s hungry, and he’s motivated, and he’s not satisfied with what we’ve done,” Rossini revealed. “We all agree that we’ve had moments of success — we’re thinking a lot bigger. We’re willing to put in a lot of hard work to define what success at ASU could look like.”

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While the student-athletes that make up the rosters for ASU’s 26 intercollegiate varsity sports are young and full of energy, the same can’t be said for all the facilities they play and practice in.

Sun Devil football currently utilizes two outdoor fields and the 17-year-old Verde Dickey Dome for its practices. Mountain America Stadium, where the team plays its home games, opened in 1958, and while it’s been renovated over the years, there are still touch-ups needed. Desert Financial Arena, home to men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics, has only received minor renovations since its 1974 opening.

Luckily for fans and student-athletes alike, the athletic department is tackling these challenges.

“We’re catching up in a lot of respects,” Rossini claimed. “We’re elevating in a lot of respects. Our physical spaces matter, they matter for driving a better game day, they matter for coaching and teaching and development at a high level. We’re under the hood on about as much as you can be right now.”

At Mountain America Stadium, the south loge is having 400 seats “refreshed,” according to Rossini, and a redeveloped version of the boxes tested at the north end zone will appear, for a total of 34.

The work on ASU’s previously revealed $55 million indoor football facility — which will feature 78,000 square feet of practice fields and will be located in what is now the parking of Mountain America Stadium, next to a planned volleyball practice facility — is also expected to break ground sometime in the fall, Rossini revealed.

The biggest change to an ASU arena will take place at DFA, with Rossini expecting to announce the “full scope of the project” and share renderings by the time volleyball season rolls around in the fall.

Rossini claimed the capacity of the 14,198 seat capacity of the arena will shrink, but “not considerably.” The athletic department is looking to add wider seats, additional seating areas, more row-one seating, loge boxes, and theatre boxes.

“It’s 50 years old,” Rossini said. “It needs a lot of TLC. It needs a lot of upgrades in terms of the day-to-day navigation, making a better environment for fans, for media, for everybody that uses it.”

Rossini hopes the second phase of construction will begin in October, meaning the renovation will run concurrently with the programs that call the arena home.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum on that facility,” Rossini expressed. “We’ve got such great momentum in both men’s and women’s basketball right now that we want to continue to see that through.”

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One of the storylines that followed the Sun Devils to Big 12 Media Days has been following the program since this past October and will continue to follow it across the Atlantic Ocean to London.

On September 19, ASU will step onto the grounds of Wembley Stadium to take on Kansas in the Union Jack Classic, the first FBS game ever to take place in England. With Rossini looking to use the opportunities that the Big 12 provides to his advantage, there might not be a louder statement than one with international flair.

Originally, according to Rossini, the Sun Devils were prepared to give up a home game to play a non-conference opponent in London, but when the ASU athletic department met with representatives from Kansas at Media Days a year ago, plans changed.

KU told ASU that their home stadium would still be undergoing renovations when the season kicked off, and their planned matchup might have to be moved off campus. It was then that the Union Jack Classic as we now know it came to be.

“At some point, that made a lot more sense,” Rossini voiced. “Let’s make it a conference game. Let’s make it a Big 12 showcase for the globe to be able to tune in. Let’s not have to give up a home game, which was important to us as well.”

The overseas game also gives members of the ASU football team a chance to explore something new, which is important to Rossini, who wants to use the experience to blend education and sports.

“A lot of these guys might fall in love with international travel,” Rossini said. “They might get really excited about seeing something different. It might light a fire for them to go experience the world in a different way. These guys went to the World Cup (on Monday), they got a chance to have a unique experience, and that’s still a big part of what we think about in our athletic department.”

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Rossini didn’t travel to Big 12 Media Days alone. Of course, Dillingham caught the plane as well, but so did seven members of the 2026 Pat Tillman Leadership Council.

The council, created by Dillingham ahead of his debut 2024 season, is made up of pacesetting players, and the team itself votes on its members. The 2026 iteration of the team is made up of defensive lineman C.J. Fite — the only returning member — running back Kyson Brown, tight end Khamari Anderson, offensive lineman Jalen Klemm, linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu and defensive backs Montana Warren and Lyrik Rawls, who is the only new transfer on the council.

“It’s neat that this particular media day is represented by the Tillman Leadership Council,” Rossini said. “That’s absolutely the right decision to reward leadership, put them in a position to tell their story, why they care about ASU and why they’re prepared to lead this team to some success this year.”

Rossini believes that there’s a benefit to a team that has consistency and understands how a coaching staff operates. The council fits that billing, as its veteran players have been around the block.

Fite, Warren and Brown have all stuck with ASU since their 2023 true freshman seasons, and Fiaseu is entering his third season wearing maroon and gold. The standard and experience they bring will help set the stage for wherever the Sun Devils go this upcoming season.

“The teams having success in the World Cup right now are those veteran teams that have been together,” Rossini claimed. “They understand their tendencies, they understand the hard work that goes into it, they understand the environment. That’s part of it right now, where there’s so much roster turnover in every college sport right now, when you start to see it settle down, when you start to see players that could be at a school for two, three, four years, you’re going to see the benefit of that longevity.”