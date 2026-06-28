Rossini reveals itinerary, logistics for Union Jack Classic

Arizona State will be part of college football history this fall, heading to London to face Big 12 opponent Kansas in the Union Jack Classic at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sept. 19. This is the first time the 103-year-old venue will host a College Football game.

This past Friday, 85 days ahead of the first-ever college football game at that venue, Sun Devil Athletics Director Graham Rossini laid out the logistics of their Big 12 opener being played 5,000 miles from campus and the opportunities an overseas trip presents. Ultimately, while the event might have a special air to it, the team simply has to treat it as just another conference road trip.

“It’s certainly a business trip,” Rossini said. “This is not a bowl game; we’re not treating it like a bowl game. We’re going in with an intention of winning a Big 12 game.”

To place themselves in the best situation to begin Big 12 play on the right foot, the Sun Devils will need to get to London in a timely manner, which carries its own challenge, given that ASU plays on the Saturday prior in College Station, against Texas A&M.

In an effort to combat any difficulties, the Sun Devils are leaving for England immediately after their matchup against the Aggies, giving them as much time as possible to overcome the jet lag caused by an eight-hour time jump from Arizona. Rossini also mentioned that arriving in London six days before the matchup affords the players a chance at having “effectively a normal week academically,” completing schoolwork and getting into the normal game week routine.

“Maintaining a football rhythm is important in this,” Rossini remarked. “It was really important to (head) coach (Kenny) Dillingham, knowing it’s going to be different, knowing it’s going to be a departure from how we normally travel, (to) make it as familiar as possible.”

While the team will be focused on its “business trip,” the players won’t be secluded during their stay. Rossini noted that the plan is for the Sun Devils to get out and see the city on the night they arrive, as well as on later dates throughout the trip.

“My hope, selfishly, is that we ignite this curiosity in a lot of the people in our program,” Rossini commented. “You get over there, and you fall in love with the idea of being someplace new or getting out of a comfort zone or learning about new cultures or different parts of history and tradition. There’s an enrichment that comes with this. We’re still in a learning environment.”

There will be plenty of Arizona State fans following the team on this trip, as evidenced by Rossini’s announcement that ASU has already sold out its initial 6,000-ticket allotment.

Fans who aren’t making the trip will still be able to get their fair share of ASU coverage, as the program has the opportunity to take advantage of the entire collegiate football world looking at them. Big Noon Kickoff, Fox’s college football pregame show hosted by Rob Stone, will be live on location in London before the game action gets underway on FS1.

Big Noon Kickoff enjoyed its biggest season to date in 2025, averaging 1.8 million live viewers every Saturday, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“(It’s) a great platform for coach (Kenny) Dillingham and the coaches to really use to talk about what we’re building here and the momentum that we’ve got,” Rossini stated. “You can’t get better than that exposure and that distribution.”

The game’s venue, which has stood on the same grounds since 1923, also provides the university with an opportunity to stand out as an international institution beyond football, serving as a central meeting location for many of its partners.

“The fact that we can use Sun Devil football and the Union Jack Classic as a way to promote our university, our international presence, brings a lot of people who support ASU philanthropically, commercially, independently throughout Europe,” Rossini explained. “We look at it as a tremendous investment, tremendous opportunity, not only for the young people in our program but at an overall university level.”

Perhaps the biggest opportunity for ASU to flex its muscles on the international stage came by coincidence, as ASU London just so happens to be opening its doors two days after the ASU-Kansas matchup.

The school, which describes itself as “an independent, UK-accredited provider of higher education,” offers its students the opportunity to acquire relevant degrees in the United Kingdom and creates a path for them to then earn a master’s degree in the United States.

Rossini told the media that the “initial cohort” will attend the game.

“What better way to start the first class of students at ASU London than being at the game with us,” Rossini said. “The momentum that creates just in terms of awareness and really showcasing who we are as a university. We want the attention on what we’re building in athletics, we feel like we’ve got a trend line that’s exciting, but our university does as well.”

While this type of travel abroad is new for ASU, two different Big 12 teams, Iowa State and Kansas State, played each other in Dublin, Ireland, last season, and were, according to Rossini, valuable resources to lean on as the decision to play in London was being weighed. Outside the collegiate world, the athletic department has received tips from NFL organizations such as the Arizona Cardinals, which played in London in 2017, on how to prepare and recover.

Rossini has also drawn on his experience with the Arizona Diamondbacks as Vice President of Special Projects & Fan Experience, where he planned trips around the world.

“It’s a lot of work,” Rossini admitted. “But it’s important work, and I think so far so well.”

The team’s mascot, Sparky the Sun Devil, will travel to endorse the game, as he’s boarding a British Airways flight from Phoenix to London on Sunday. According to Rossini, Sparky will “cover every inch of London that’s humanly possible in a four or five-day span,” while promoting the Union Jack Classic and filming travel tip videos for Sun Devil fans along the way.

The only question is, will Sparky have to check in his pitchfork?

“Probably,” Rossini said.