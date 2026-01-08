Sense of urgency, ASU’s RB history drew Marquis Gillis to Tempe

Even in a head-spinning transfer portal cycle, committing to a school sight unseen is still a rarity. Yet when Delaware State running back Marquis Gillis spoke with the ASU staff for the first time, there was no hesitation after an offer was extended, and the official visit to Tempe was merely the icing on the cake, reconfirming his decision.

“It was a pretty easy decision,” Gillis said. “ASU has been my dream school just because of the location, the number of running backs that they’ve produced throughout the years, and their production once they leave Arizona State, what they do in the league. It’s unlike any other place.

“Coach Aguano (running backs coach Shaun Aguano) knows what he’s talking about, and he has a history of track record of running backs that perform in the league. The first time I talked to him was also the first time I talked to the whole staff. Because ASU has always been a school I wanted to attend to, I really sold myself, coming up here. I told them what type of person I am, and they just were sold on bringing me to be part of their program.”

The sense of urgency, his one year of eligibility, and his family situation were aspects the running back clearly communicated during his conversation, and that also made an impression on the Sun Devil coaches.

“I told them straight up, I have no time to waste,” Gillis noted. “I have a child who’s five years old. I have my dreams, and I have to chase them. I have a year to change my life. I know this is a pretty nice area, and people like to have fun around here, but I’m not here for all the fun and the games. I have a goal, and that’s what I’m sticking to.”

His running backs coach at Delaware State, a nine-year NFL veteran and Pro Bowler, Clinton Portis, says that the maturity that Gillis demonstrated is what makes him different than the thousands of players who have entered the portal in the last seven or so days.

“ASU is getting a great kid,” Portis commented. “I think when you look at this landscape, a lot of these kids are immature. A lot of these kids are just running from something. They’re running from competition, or something didn’t go their way, and they jump into the portal. With Marquis, you’re looking at a kid that’s totally different. He’s running into a challenge. He’s looking for competition. ASU is really getting a dawg.

“His kid is his ‘why.’ When you have a ‘why’, when you get to see your why, when you’re reminded of your why. It kind of makes you get your stuff together. He’s making sure his kid doesn’t endure the same struggles or bumps in the road that he endured. Marquis is a great kid, smart kid, tough kid. He played through injury, he’s an every-down back, and he’s very coachable. Teammates love him, and ASU is getting what we’ve been missing in sports. Teams are starting to get to a lot of kids who are so selfish and ‘I, I, I, me, me, me.’ And, with him, you’re getting a real team player.”

Gillis rushed for 2,474 yards and 19 touchdowns during his career and was the 2022 MEAC Rookie of the Year. The 6-foot-0, 210-pounder tallied 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and 97.2 rushing yards per game. He said the saturation of running backs in the portal is why he wasn’t contacted by schools earlier in the portal cycle. Yet, being approached by ASU was “perfect timing” and proof that patience can pay off.

“I was stressed out early on in the process,” Gillis admitted. “But people in my corner told me to calm down and that everything will work out at the end of the day. And it did.

Arizona State called about the second or third day in the portal, and the rest is history.”

“As a fan of college football, I think Coach Dillingham is doing things the right way,” Portis remarked. “I’ve, I’ve been a fan of his. I’m a huge fan of (wide receiver) Hines Ward. I had coach Walker (defensive analyst DeWayne Walker) with me in DC (Washington Commanders). So, the familiarity and the opportunity were good.

“You can go a lot of places to play college ball, but when you talk about Miami, (state of) Arizona, Texas, or Southern California, where the weather gonna always be good, everything falls in line. You don’t really get too many of those opportunities.”

For obvious reasons, many see a parallel between ASU pursuing Gillis and its recruitment of another FCS running back, who turned out to be one of the best in school history: Cam Skattebo, who was drafted by the New York Giants in 2025. This was certainly a facet that appealed to both Gillis and Portis.

“The way he was playing, I honestly thought he would enter the draft,” Ports said of Gillis, “and he said, ‘I want to go P4.’ And once Arizona State popped up, the first thing I thought about was, ‘Well, Cam Skattebo was just there, and y’all are very similar. I actually got to talk to him (Skattebo) a few times. With the conversation with Coach Dillingham, it was great to see how excited all the staff were to add him. And I told him at the start of the process, I’ve helped them through the process, ‘We are going to find the team that fits. This is not about how much money you can get. You can get some money, but what are you comfortable with, and what’s going to help you get another opportunity to get another check?. And with this being his last year, to go cross country to Arizona State, when all you know is Delaware, it was a no-brainer. Forget all the other teams. This is it.”

“It had a major effect because of the type of running back that he became,” Gillis said of Skattebo. “I feel as though Arizona State helped him become that back. They produced good running backs like Skattebo and Rachaad White. That

staff, and Coach Aguano, they breed dawgs. Coach Dillingham told me before I came up on my visit that, ‘When I give you a spot, you’re gonna have to work for it.’ And the type of person I am, I’m a straight shooter. I don’t want anybody who’s gonna sugarcoat anything to me.

“That turned me up, telling me I’m gonna have to work for a spot because I’ve been competing all my whole life, on and off the field. I made a t-shirt brand a year before, and that was due to the fact of making things shake in my life. Nothing was ever given to me.”

Portis described Gillis as an extremely unselfish player who, despite his resolve to advance his personal career, was the quintessential team-first player, who didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with other talented running backs such as James Jones who tallied 958 rushing yards, and nine TDs and having a quarterback in Kaiden Bennett who not counting sack yards rushed for 791 yards scrig nine TDs as well.

“Marquis had seven 100-yard rushing games,” Portis recalled, “but there were multiple times where he had opportunities to get those (100 yards) in other games that he didn’t get it. Games where he could have stayed in and gotten his hundred yards, but he was like, ‘Coach, everybody got to ball. I know it’s somebody else’s turn. He’s an every-down back, and he has so much talent. We had some selflessness in our room, and we told our players to keep the main thing, the main thing, which was focused on DSU, but your play is going to elevate you to power four or to the NFL.”

Gillis said that ASU sees him as a downhill runner with breakaway speed, and a back that is very versatile with a skill set that has some of the traits that Cam Skattebo featured in Tempe.

“When I watched film (of ASU) I felt like this is a scheme that fits my skills,” Gillis stated. “Coach Dillingham and Coach Aguano told me that they don’t like running backs who always want to take it outside. Sometimes you’ve got to get the dirty yards and get vertical. And that’s what I was being preached throughout the whole season with Clinton Portis. I feel as though that’s what I excel at. They told me that they like my efficiency in the running game.

“Clinton Portis taught me more lessons off the field. How you carry yourself off the field easily translates to what you do on the field. If you’re not going to compete on the field, what are you going to do off the field? He made real-life lessons easily translate to the field. That just makes you go ten times harder because it’s real-life situations, real-life stuff. You don’t get do-overs in this life. He preaches that all the time and tells me you have to take advantage of every opportunity.

The sense of hospitality Gillis felt during his visit, one he shared with his family, only reinforced the strong feelings he has for the program.

“It meant a lot to me,” Gillis noted. “It was a great vibe with the coaches on the phone, and meeting them in person, the vibe was the same as it was over the phone. They are all competitors; they want to win at a very high level, and this is the business we’re in: college football. They want to play winners, and they’re not going to sugarcoat anything.

They made an effort to get to know me as a person, not just a player. For sure, they did the research; they asked Clinton Portis about me. A lot of people don’t know that Clinton Portis told them, ‘I hope you have several running backs in your group that will challenge him because he’s a competitor and it’s going to bring the best out of your group and out of your whole team.

“I’m a competitor. I’m coming for the job. I did not come here to play behind anybody. I expect to win everything that I do.”