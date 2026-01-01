Sun Devil Seniors make the most of their Sun Bowl opportunity 

At a time in college football’s history in which players and programs fail to see the value in bowl games, the extracurricular events have become less of a spectacle and more of a chore, leading players to opt out of the game for a variety of reasons.

Ahead of Arizona State’s Sun Bowl matchup with ACC Champions Duke, the official availability report showed head coach Kenny Dillingham would be without 34 players, including 17 players who spent all of the 2025 season in the two-deep rotation.

The Sun Devils missed personnel for a variety of reasons: 18 to injury, nine to the transfer portal, and seven to the NFL draft.

Yet, a portion of experienced players suited up for a final time in the Maroon and Gold, regardless of what their futures hold. Despite falling short 42-39 in a festive shootout in El Paso, the seniors changed the tide of football in Tempe on Wednesday and for the future.

“There is a bright future here, and it’s because of these seniors,” Dillingham said following the narrow Sun Bowl defeat.” The guys sitting up here have laid the foundation for future success. I think today was a glimpse of that future success.

“When those seniors get to come back and watch us play and see us play on TV, they can know that future success is because of what they did here, we wouldn’t have gotten here without them, and we wouldn’t be where were going without those seniors so they get to be apart of future build of what were going to do here.”

Senior quarterback Jeff Sims completed a near fairy tale ending to his storied collegiate career; he challenged himself to make amends for a disappointing four-turnover performance in a 23-7 defeat against Arizona to end the regular season.

Sims dominated from the jump, scoring five touchdowns, rushing for two, and throwing for three. His efficiency was stellar to boot, completing 27-38 of his passes for 375 yards on the day. That mark ties a career high in completions and surpasses the most yards over the air he’s ever had.

When he was called upon to run, Sims used his legs and made a difference; his second rushing touchdown was a Sims signature, keeping the ball on a read option and bursting 38 yards into the end zone. It only took him seven carries to reach 70 yards.

ASU’s offense played with a fire that hadn’t been evident for much of the season, scoring just its second opening drive touchdown of the game and earning 619 yards of total offense.

“Coming out of Nebraska, it was low times and dark places,” Sims said. “I just appreciate [Dillingham] for taking a chance on me. I told him I just want to work, I just want to play football, and even with me coming back this year, I knew anything I could do to help this team, I was going to do it.”

All month, coaches have praised Sims for his leadership, joy when playing the game, and now he’ll leave Tempe on 3-4 record this year since becoming the full-time starter with a career performance in total offense in the Sun Bowl.

The only notch for Sims against his final performance as a Sun Devil before his late-game interception. Duke’s sophomore linebacker Luke Megrott jumped Sims’ pass over the middle with 1 minute and 47 seconds left, which sealed the deal in the contest.

“When the time came for me to make a play, I didn’t,” Sims noted. “That’s probably going to be the only thing. It’s cool to have a touchdown and all that, and we didn’t win.”

Aiding Sims in offensive production was senior wide receiver Malik McClain. The 6-foot-4 receiver’s time with the Sun Devils led to plenty of highs, including an unforgettable 42-yard touchdown reception in the College Football Playoffs courtesy of Cam Skattebo. In 2025, however, McClain had a rocky season, failing to produce consistent receiving performances.

When junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson went down, McClain began to find his rhythm; he caught just six passes in the first five games of the campaign, but then erupted with seven completions against Houston. McClain finished 16 grabs over five games before the Sun Bowl.

In the Sun Bowl, McClain made a season high nine receptions for 63 yards, including a six-yard touchdown on a slant from Sims. The newfound Sims and McClain duo has been for the benefit of the Sun Devils, and it shows again as McClain leads ASU in receptions, using screens and slants to create advantages.

No Maroon and Gold position group played more of its seniors than the defensive line, the group featured the team’s oldest player, seven-year senior Anthonie Cooper, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, along with a heap of starters.

Senior defensive end Justin Wodtly had six tackles, including 0.5 sacks and a tackle for loss. He also put pressure on the Blue Devils’ sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah with a game-high three QB hits.

Supporting Wodlty on the opposite end was senior defensive lineman Elijah O’Neal, who led the game with 1.5 sacks and five total tackles.

While senior linebacker Keyshaun Elliott chose to sit out the Sun Bowl, his fellow starter, senior Jordan Crook, played and achieved his personal goal of reaching 100 tackles on the season. Crook came into the game eight shy of his mark and added nine to the game, leading the Sun Devils.

That’s a group of guys who really changed the standard of the program,” Dillingham continued about the impact of the senior class. “Not many people can completely flip an organization upside down. Even if the result wasn’t what we wanted, the body of work speaks for itself.”

A depleted ASU secondary was obvious during the Sun Bowl. Mensah and the offense used an explosive aerial attack to put up 42 points, largely due to deep balls and outside passes.

The only seniors to feature from the secondary were the pair of Purdue transfers, nickleback Kyndrich Breedlove and cornerback Nyland Green. Breedlove’s afternoon was short-lived after he received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first half; he was ejected as the halftime whistle sounded.

Green also had a chaotic day; he was in action all game, making seven tackles and a game-leading three pass breakups. His final pass breakup seemed to be a game-sealing play when he denied graduate wide receiver Cooper Barkate from converting a fourth-and-goal reception. The Sun Devils, however, turned the ball over and lost the game.

“I came here two years ago, and that was the class; it were like 60 of us who came in,” Crook recalled. “To come in and just look at it after the fact, now that we’re done, it’s really crazy to look out.

“Nobody expected this, even a few of us didn’t expect it.”