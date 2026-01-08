Sun Devils add another elite transfer WR in Reed Harris

ASU continues to be red hot, addressing arguably its most pressing need in the transfer portal. Following the commitments of four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller, the No. 2 wide receiver in the On3 2026 transfer portal and No. 19 transfer overall nationally, and Washington wideout joining Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright, Arizona State lands another highly ranked wide receiver transfer in Boston College’s Reed Harris who is On3’s No. 11 WR transfer in the 2026 portal and No. 50 overall. The 6-foot-5 217-pound Harris arrives in Tempe with two years of eligblity.

Harris started all 12 games this past season for the Golden Eagles, totaling 39 catches for 673 yards (second on the team) and five touchdowns (leading his team), all three numbers marking career-highs. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, he played in all 13 games, making 11 starts, and averaged 28.6 yards per reception, totaling 486 receiving yards on 17 catches and four touchdowns. He prepped at Great Falls High School in Montana, where he lettered in both football and basketball. He earned First Team All-Conference selection for both offense and defense in 2022, and was ranked as the best player in the state of Montana class of 2023. At quarterback, he has passed for 1,658 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Sun Devils may add just one more transfer to this role to join the three aforementioned wide receivers, as well as returning players juniors Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton, sophomore Plas Johnson (expected to convert to WR from corner in 2026), and redshirt freshmen Harry Hassmann, Cory Butler, Uriah Neloms, and Chance Ables.