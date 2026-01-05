Sun Devils land Colorado WR and elite transfer Omarion Miller

Even before Sunday night, it was already a productive weekend of transfer portal visits for ASU, but the weekend surely ended in resounding fashion when four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller, the No. 2 wide receiver in the On3 2026 transfer portal and No. 19 transfer overall nationally, privately committed to Arizona State and made his pledge public today.

BREAKING: ASU lands the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 transfer portal and the number 19 transfer overall nationally. Huge pick up does not even come close to describing this achievement. https://t.co/M0cHyJSnJu — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 5, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout, who has one year of eligibility, was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection for Colorado at the end of the 2025 season. He played in 11 games, starting in eight, and finished the season leading Colorado in all three receiving stats with 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Those feats not only put him 6th in receiving yards, 5th in receiving touchdowns, and 1st in yards per catch in the Big 12, but also 10th in receiving touchdowns, 6th in multi-touchdown games, and 6th in yards per catch in CU history. Miller had either 100 yards receiving or a receiving touchdown in each of the last four games of the season.

During his career in Boulder, Miller has played in 27 games across three seasons, starting in 10, posting 66 receptions for 1,258 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 196 yards and a touchdown performance against USC in his freshman year earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, as well as recording the most receiving yards in a game by a Colorado freshman and the most receiving yards by a Colorado player against a ranked opponent.

As a standout in Vivian (La.) North Caddo High School, the wide receiver was a consensus four-star prospect by all recruiting services. Rivals rated Miller as the No. 124 recruit in the class, the No. 19 wide receiver, and No. 9 player from Louisiana.

With the loss of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (ironically also a Colorado player who transferred to ASU) to the draft, where the former ASU wide receiver is projected to be a first-round pick, the Sun Devils were targeting Miller to fill that significant void and were up against the Big 12 for Texas Tech for his services. Miller is the second transfer wide receiver to commit to ASU in this cycle, joining Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright.

The Sun Devils are expected to add one or two more transfers to this role to join juniors Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton, sophomore Plas Johnson (expected to convert to WR from corner in 2026), and redshirt freshmen Harry Hassmann, Cory Butler, Uriah Neloms, and Chance Ables. ASU already landed Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright.