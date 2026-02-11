Sun Devils unveil rotation for 2026 season

Arizona State head coach Willie Bloomquist has announced the Sun Devils’ starting rotation for games one through four, ending weeks of speculation. When last year’s draft took several key contributors, including aces Jack Martinez and Ben Jacobs, away, questions were abundant as to who would lead the staff. The mix of experience, talent, and anticipation now embedded in the rotation should give ASU a good platform as the season gets underway.

Junior left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon will take the marquee Friday night spot for the opener against Omaha. Last season, Carlon impressed in long relief, posting a 3.33 ERA across 54 innings with 86 strikeouts, earning all-Big 12 first-team honors.

“When Coach called me into his office, it was pretty short, pretty simple. Just go do what I know how to do and go pitch and just get as many outs as I can,” Carlon noted.

His extended appearances in 2025 hinted at a path toward this role, but moving from bullpen to starter still requires adjustments in both stamina and pitching approach to handle what could be 40 to 50 more innings.

“I think along with just kind of ramping up and being able to go more innings, I think mixing my pitches more and kind of working on both sides of the plate… I can have a better idea of where it’s going to go,” Carlon added.

A Tempe native, Carlon attended Corona Del Sol High School, just a 20-minute drive from Phoenix Municipal Stadium, making the Friday night role at Arizona State a lifelong dream. He reflected on the significance of the opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to be a starter. It’s kind of my goal to be a Friday night pitcher at Arizona State. Just go out and control what I can control and rely on my teammates,” he reflected.

Saturday’s spot goes to junior right-handed pitcher Colin Linder, who missed all of 2025 recovering from an arm injury. A former Texas A&M commit, Linder spent three seasons at Northwest Florida State College, posting a 3.79 ERA while striking out 50 batters in 35.2 innings in 2024.

After watching from the dugout all of last season, Linder is finally ready to return to the mound. Through months and months of hard work and perseverance, his chance has arrived.

“It’s an awesome opportunity. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life, but also especially the past year to year and a half, just coming back from injury,” Linder stated. “Just worked really hard and really felt really nice to see some of those dreams accomplished. And, you know, just all the hard work coming to fruition.”

Linder credited pitching coach Jeremy Accardo and trainer Jessie Lowman for helping him regain both health and confidence.

“He works with everything… just working mainly on the mental aspect of getting back into competing. So it’s been good talking to them,” he explained.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Easton Barrett will take Sunday starts. In 2026, Barrett pitched 39.2 innings with a 4.31 ERA and struck out 41 batters. He sharpened his command and strikeout ability in the Cape Cod League this summer, fanning 25 with just nine walks in 21.2 innings. Building on a promising freshman year and extra offseason work, Barrett is poised to handle a heavier workload this season and make an immediate impact.

The team’s senior right-handed pitcher, Kole Klecker, who transferred from TCU and hails from Phoenix, Arizona, rounds off the starting rotation. Klecker will be the team’s starting pitcher on Tuesdays. Klecker was once considered among the best freshman pitchers in the country; he had led TCU in 2023 with 97.2 innings pitched, 72 strikeouts, and a 3.72 ERA. However, he has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency, but he has been working hard to rediscover his confidence.

Looking back on that early fall outing against Cal Baptist, he noted the experience served as a wake-up call and underscored the mental side of pitching.

“We played Cal Baptist, and I really struggled there—probably my worst outing in college baseball, even though it was preseason. But just talking with Coach Bloomquist and Coach Accardo, figuring out what was going on…a lot of it was mental. Their faith in me really allowed me to get my confidence back,” Klecker stated. “I feel like I’m in a great spot, and I’m really excited to go out there and throw.”

From the start of fall, Accardo made it clear that nothing on this staff would be given and every pitcher would have to earn their role. That competitive environment has pushed each starter to sharpen their approach.

“When you’re surrounded by really good athletes and really good players, it makes you want to play better, and it makes you work just a little bit harder. We have a really tight-knit group…we’re all here to do one thing, which is win,” Klecker added.

Carlon echoed that sentiment, noting the importance of a competitive environment.

“Everyone in this rotation has great stuff and pushes each other to be the best version of ourselves,” he noted.

Bloomquist emphasized that preparation and trust are essential in a long season.

“Everyone in this rotation is capable of stepping up and delivering. What matters is trusting your process, trusting your teammates, and executing when it counts,” he stated.

The Sun Devils’ rotation now blends proven performers with high-upside arms. Carlon anchors Friday nights with experience and adaptability, his potential already drawing first-round buzz for the 2026 MLB draft even before he has shown what he can do as a full-time starter. Linder brings power and a mindset ready to grow as the season progresses. Barrett offers Sunday consistency and a refined pitch mix that could spark a sophomore breakout. Klecker adds veteran savvy and the chance for a resurgence once he nails the mental side of the game.

Together, they give ASU depth, flexibility, and a foundation to navigate the challenges of a Big 12 schedule.

As the season opens, each start will be a chance to translate preparation into performance, to manage pressure, and to build momentum. Early matchups, including Omaha and upcoming conference foes, will test the staff’s cohesion, stamina, and ability to perform under fire.

“This rotation is going to be fun watching everyone throw,” Carlon noted. “Every arm has great stuff and pushes each other to be the best version of ourselves.”