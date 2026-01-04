Texas DB Caleb Chester commits to ASU

It was only a matter of when, not if, Arizona State was going to land a player from the state of Texas in the transfer portal window, and just a couple of days into that period, Texas cornerback Caleb Chester pledged to the Sun Devils while on his Tempe visit. Chester, who played in one game for the Longhorns in 2025, will have four years of eligibility at Arizona State.

BREAKING: The #Texas2Tempe pipeline strikes again and this time in the transfer portal https://t.co/BmJic19tRU — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 4, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 179-pounder from Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall was a three-star prospect and a top 75 defensive back recruit nationally per On3 in the 2025 class. He had offers from ASU, TCU, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others. Since he grew up in the Houston area, his current position coach in Tempe, Bryan Carrington, is very familiar with him.

In his senior year, at Fort Bend Marshall he played in 10 games and totaled 25 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 tackle for loss, four pass break-ups and an interception, as a junior, played in nine games and recorded 16 tackles (nine solo) and four pass break-ups.

This upcoming season, Arizona State returns cornerbacks sophomore Rodney Bimage, redshirt freshman Joseph Smith, and incoming freshmen DaQuwan Dunn and Jalen Williams. The Sun Devils lost their two starting corners from 2025, Keith Abney II (draft) and Javan Robinson (portal) and there are expected to a couple more corners in this portal window which ends on January 16.