Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright commits to ASU

Arizona State has generally done well landing transfers who played their prep career in the Valley of the Sun, and to open the 2026 transfer portal cycle, the Sun Devils struck again in that department. During his visit on Saturday, Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, who played the majority of his career at Tempe Corona del Sol High School, committed to Arizona State.

Gave my subscribers a heads up on this one https://t.co/gMyCmUyXoM — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 4, 2026

“I love the atmosphere, being home, the coaching staff…just everything was the right fit for it,” Vines-Bright said. “Before I visited here, I knew I was going to commit, because it’s home. From the time I got recruited by Arizona State out of high school to now. I feel like there’s more of a glue within the team, and the coaching staff is more comfortable, and with the players it feels more like a team and that attracted me and that’s what led me to commit. Coach Kenny (Dillingham), I love him. He’s a good person, very outgoing, and he just brings a great vibe.

“Meeting Coach Ward (ASU wide receivers coach Hines Ward) was the most impressive part of my visit, seeing the knowledge that he brings to the table and being coached by him, are things I feel like will really elevate my game. He talked about how it’s not only about the development of the player, but the development of the man. I definitely knew about him in the NFL before I visited ASU.”

As the saying goes, "start them young." Here's what newly committed ASU WR @RVinesbright, who grew up in the valley and played at Tempe Corona Del Sol, posted on his IG today pic.twitter.com/NB1c4XcOqY — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 4, 2026

The 6-foot-1 200-pounder posted 24 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown as a true freshman with the Huskies in 2025. He is ranked by On3 as the No. 36 wide receiver in the 2026 portal. After playing three years at Tempe Corona del Sol, he transferred to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was the No. 149 overall prospect and No. 18 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

“Coach Ward sees me as a slot wide receiver, but also someone who will be going in and out, moving from the inside to the outside. I’m the type of player who is a good yards after catch guy and taking the top off. I like what they’re (ASU) is trying to build here, with a good group of wide receivers and then the quarterback (Cutter Boley) coming in. I feel like they’re going to be able to deliver the ball in this system, and I’m going to be able to get open with this group of guys. I like Cutter, he’s cool people, so it was good to meet him and get to know him a little bit.”

Vines-Bright, who arrives in Tempe with three years of eligibility, had been heavily recruited by Jedd Fisch and his staff at Arizona before they moved to Seattle, and therefore followed them to Washington. He was also heavily recruited by USC and Notre Dame. He was planning to visit Ole Miss and UCLA later this month, but canceled his visits after his Sun Devil pledge.

ASU is expected to take an additional two or three wide receivers out of the portal. It lost Jordyn Tyson to the NFL draft, where he’s projected as a first-round selection, as well as Zechariah Sample, Akiem Lanieux, and Noble Johson to the portal.