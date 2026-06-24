Can Abu Sama be the first 1,000-Yard RB For Wisconsin Since 2022?

MADISON, Wis. — When former Iowa State Matt Campbell left Ames for Penn State, a whopping 23 former Cyclone players followed their head coach to Happy Valley. Abu Sama was not among them. Spending the last three years in Ames, Sama ultimately decided on a fresh start rather than following the familiar faces.

During his transfer recruitment, Sama only took one official visit before signing…Wisconsin. It was a blunt conversation with running backs coach Jayden Everett that told the Altoona, Iowa. where he needed to be.

“I would say for the most part, it was me communicating with Coach Everett. I want to get to the league,” Sama told Badger Blitz. “I want to get somewhere that can help me set my life, help my family out. Whatever it takes.

“Coach Everett, Coach Fick (Luke Fickell), Coach Grimes (Jeff Grimes), they just really bought into me. They told me how I can play in the offense. I also know that coming here, I have to do my part too. I’m not just going to get it.”

Everett had already familiarized himself with Sama’s personal background before their first talk. But also, rather than trying to woo the four-star transfer, Everett took a different approach. The first-year running backs coach picked apart Sama’s game and explained all the ways he still needed to get better. Everett also told Sama he could be great, but it wouldn’t happen without the work.

“He told me things that I needed to work on that I didn’t realize myself,” said Sama.

“He’s said he’s been doing this for a while. He’s sent many backs to the league. Me hearing his history and who he is as a person, ever since I got here, he’s been showing me it’s the right decision.”

“Questions that you probably wouldn’t hear from other coaches,” Sama explained. “He’s very genuine. He already knew about me before he came to me.”

Sama will see those familiar faces at Iowa State in a few months. Awaiting Wisconsin in the Big Ten Conference opener on Sept. 26 will be Campbell and Penn State. According to Sama, there’s been some light trash talk with his former teammates leading up to the clash.

“I would say a little bit,” Sama laughed. “I still keep in contact with some of my teammates, but at the end of the day, those are my brothers. We love each other. I’ll say we’re very excited to play each other.”

Sama Has Untapped Potential

As a junior, Sama ran for 732 yards and five touchdowns while sharing the backfield with All-Big 12 performer Carson Hansen, now at Penn State. Over the last three seasons, Sama has racked up nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in a mostly reserve role.

When Everett first spoke with Sama, he mentioned vision, footwork, reading the secondary, catching the football, and general football IQ as all the ways he could help the senior tailback. Pair that with the Wisconsin brand, Everett believes Sama could have a breakout season in store.

“Look at his reps and his production, and just kind of see how much talent they’re still out there,” said Everett. “The talk that me and Abu had was the ability versus capability. He’s got a ton of ability, but I didn’t think he had been doing what he was capable of. We’ve got one year to make this thing happen for him. I think he’s an NFL talent.

“We’ve been attacking that every day, man. But, a guy like him, for a place like this, if I can tap into just getting him that next gear mentally, he’ll be, he’ll be a special player.”

Sama suffered a slight hamstring injury just before spring break, but returned to full contact drills. Wisconsin didn’t appear to fully unleash Sama in their scrimmage, but the Iowa State transfer still got plenty of work in throughout the spring.

As a junior, Sama put up an impressive 80.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Sama forced 48 missed tackles on 140 rushing attempts and posted 19 runs of 10 yards or more, including 12 carries that went for at least 15 yards.

“I really like Abu,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. “I loved his film. I loved the way he was able to run the ball in a lot of different ways. I love the kind of kid he is. He’s incredibly hard-working, diligent, has a tough mindset about him. I think he’s gonna do great for us this year. Really excited about Abu and really has a knack for finding that next cut that can create extra yards for him.”

Sama’s career highlights are loaded with eye-popping runs you don’t see too often at 215 pounds.

“My main objective — I really want to score,” he said. “Whatever it takes. If I have to go over somebody, around somebody, through somebody — whatever it takes,” he said.

However, it’s Sama’s ability between the tackles that has Wisconsin most excited. Sama averaged 3.51 yards after contact last season. In fact, nearly 500 of his rushing yards came following the first hit.

“There are a lot of runs that’ll just be a good, hard 6-yard run, but there’s some movements that Abu does to deliver backers, to deliver defensive linemen on the blocks that make things easier to create some space for him to get in there and kind of find those hard yards,” said Everett. “That’s the stuff, to me, I’ve been more impressed with — other than the big runs. I’ve seen him do that. You look at his highlight before he came here, you know he can get to the edge and attack the space and do that.

“But when you’ve got a guy who can run between the pipes and is comfortable doing that, and playing the game square, that’s what you need.”

Sama Leads Revamped RB Room

Wisconsin targeted Sama very early in the portal and signed him on the spot during their first visit weekend. The Badgers recruited Sama to be their starter in 2026. When Sama did get extended work at Iowa State, he often made the most of it. Against Colorado, Sama went for 177 yards and two scores on 24 carries in a loss at Colorado.

UW hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher in a season since Braelon Allen in 2022. Over the last three seasons, the Badgers have ranked outside the top 60 nationally in rushing yards per game, including No. 110 in 2025. A proud rushing program, UW is looking to Sama to bring things back up to standard.

“They poured into me and believed in me, doing what they need to do to get me to the next level, to help this team,” said Sama. “They definitely have something going here, and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Sama will be one of four new running backs for UW this season. The Badgers also signed Nate Palmer (TCU), Bryan Jackson (USC), and Julius Pope (Northwest Mississippi CC). The only lone returner who took part in spring ball was junior Darrion Dupree.

“At the end of the day, I know it’s a business. That’s their job, to look for other backs,” said Sama. “But in a way, I know they want me to put myself into the offense. Other running backs have to put themselves in the offense. I’m coming here to do my part. Whatever we have to do to win.

“Let’s come together and build that relationship. Everything else will play its part.”