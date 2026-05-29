How Ari Confesor Plans to Lead the Wisconsin WR Room

MADISON, Wis. — Whether it’s as a recruiter or talent developer, Ari Confesor certainly doesn’t lack confidence. Meeting with a handful of local reporters prior to the start of Wisconsin’s spring practice, Confesor stated he could get us ready to play on Saturdays if needed.

“If this was our room right here, I’ll tell you what, we’ll all be better by the end of this,” Confesor joked.

While that hill isn’t quite as steep as the one he’s about to climb, Confesor does have a tall task ahead of him. For decades, Wisconsin has struggled to bring in high-quality wide receiver talent. The Badgers, known for their ground-and-pound style, which has churned out some of the best running backs and offensive linemen in college football history, have rarely had seasons in which they’ve been able to balance the offense. As a result, wide receivers have been hesitant to take their talents to Madison, even if it meant playing for one of the most successful and consistent programs in the country since Barry Alvarez arrived on the scene in 1990.

In some ways, Confesor might be the best man for the job. Confesor recalled his four seasons spent at the Air Force. In those four years, the Falcons ranked no better than third-to-last in the country in pass attempts per game, including the 2022 campaign in which they threw the ball 6.8 times per game, good for dead last in college football.

Confesor coached Brandon Lewis, who would end up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, and two other receivers he felt were good enough to play in the NFL. If Confesor can get talent to the Air Force, why not Wisconsin?

“I recruited some damn talented guys at Air Force,” he said. “One of them went to the NFL. The other two could have went, but they chose to be pilots. I dealt with this at Air Force, and we only passed the ball five times a game if we weren’t winning. If we were winning, we might have had zero….Damn, we won some games though.”

Wisconsin is coming off a season in which they threw the ball just 22.7 times per game, which ranked No. 126 out of 136 teams in FBS. The Badgers were also No. 132 in passing offense (136.4 ypg).

This came on the heels of an offensive coordinator change from Phil Longo, who tried to modernize the UW offense to more of a spread, vertical style, to Jeff Grimes, whose goal was to get the Badgers back to their ground-and-pound, smashmouth roots.

“I love letting guys know, we run the ball. To me, that’s balanced football. You look at Ohio State and all the prominent teams, they rush for 170 some yards a game. Anybody who just passes the football is not playing in the playoffs, or you’re not going to succeed and end up in the championship. It just doesn’t happen that way,” said Confesor.

“That’s what excites me here. The better you run the football, the more opportunities you’re going to have in the pass. Now, you’re successful at running the football, they have to load up the box. That means 1-on-1 opportunities. If you can’t run the freakin’ ball, I don’t care how many times you throw it, you’re not going to catch the football.”

Wisconsin and Confesor are still looking for their first wide receiver commitment in the class of 2027, but have a few big opportunities over the next two weeks. This weekend, the Badgers are hosting Tavares Powell (Bradenton Fla.) and Jai Jones (Chandler, Ariz.) on official visits. The following weekend, Steele Harris (Great Falls, Mont.) and Chanin Harris (Duncan, S.C.) are expected in town.

Confesor doesn’t plan to sugarcoat or blow smoke during his recruiting pitches. His players better be willing blockers, and if you do the “dirty work,” it will pay dividends.

“I want kids who are gonna be physical. I want kids who are gonna be aggressive with an attack mindset. I don’t want kids who don’t want to get their hands dirty. Those days are gone,” Confesor said. “In the NFL, we want guys that are going to be physical. They can run down on special teams and be gunners. Guys are going to catch the ball and run somebody over and go 60. It’s all about what you’re going to do for your teammate.

“I “tell those guys. Hey, God loves and rewards guys that block. If you don’t believe it, check the back of the Bible. It’s back there somewhere, right? He rewards you. The more you block, the more first downs we get. The more first downs we get. The more touchdowns we get. Then, when you get the ball, the more they’re going to want to block for you. It all goes hand in hand.

“I promise you, we’re going to develop complete football players. Not just pass catchers.”

Confesor Back in the College Game

Confesor comes to Wisconsin by way of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent one season. He was also with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. Confesor’s last gig in college came with Wake Forest from 2023-24, where he also coached wide receivers.

For Confesor, the relationships make the college game a little more desirable.

“The NFL has its own perks and things that excite you, but from a relationship standpoint, the relationship you build with the kids is a lot different than the grown men who aren’t in the office as much,” Confesor stated. “You spend a little bit of time with them during the day, but then, they go home to their families. So, the relationship piece is something I’ve always been fond of. Being around these kids and having a different impact before they become adults, and these men that have decisions to make and raise families. That suits my personality and my upbringing. Being with these kids and actually spending time with them and helping them accomplish those dreams and goals. I think that’s what, ultimately, you know, brought me back.”

According to Confesor, the teaching remains the same regardless of whatever level he’s in. Beginning his coaching career at Rhode Island in 2009, the Providence native applies the same principles.

“Whether it’s professionals or the pee wees, college football, you’re practicing the same fundamentals,” Confesor explained. “They’re not coaching any different. They’re working stance and starts. They’re working all the same things and stressing the importance of fundamentals…It just re-emphasizes everything you’ve been doing your whole life. At the college level, it’s the same exact thing. Now, you’ve got different people doing it who are a little bit faster, little bit bigger, little bit stronger. It’s still all about the details, and you have to hammer it.

“But, it’s neat, because I can come back down here and share stories with these guys. Exactly what we’re telling you here is exactly what I told guys in Jacksonville. It’s not unique to us. It’s about the practice habits, the discipline, showing up on time, getting lined up. Those things matter. When you’re able to hear it and validate it with a professional guy — BT (Brian Thomas) used to do that? Hunter (Travis Hunter) used to do that? That shows those guys it’s important….How you do anything is how you’re going to do everything. Let’s make sure we do everything at the highest level.”

All About Relationships

Confesor and the rest of the coaching staff got some time off in March. Before he returned home to North Carolina, he had one goal in mind for the receiver room.

“I made sure I’m not leaving without going out to eat or doing something with my guys,” Confesor said. “They’re seeing me outside these walls. I’m just like you, man. I’m not just your coach. Hopefully, you understand that I’m more than that.

“If my guys can do their job because they care for each other, and we fight, all of a sudden, our team is going to say, that group of receivers, that group is different. ‘Let’s be more like them.'”

Confesor took his wide receiver room bowling that night. Inheriting a new group that all signed up to play for former wide receivers coach Jordan Reid, who abruptly left in January for a job with the Atlanta Falcons, Confesor is now leading a group of young men who didn’t know him from a hole in the wall when we arrived.

However, quickly developing a bond with his players is something Confesor had no problem achieving. In fact, according to Confesor, it’s not even much of a task as much as it is just being himself.

“I’m a guy who loves being around people. I don’t want to live in an apartment by myself. I want to live with a roommate,” Confesor said. “Even though I’m 44 years old — I got my family (laughing). But if my college buddies are here — ‘Hey, your family doesn’t come up till late. Let’s get an apartment.’ Hell yeah. Let’s all live together.

“I just like being around people. I love the energy. I like to make people laugh. When I’m meeting new people, I want to hear their stories. I want to get to know them and hang out. Next thing you know, they’re coming to see me, because they realize, ‘I like coach Confesor.'”

Blank Slate

Wisconsin returned three key receivers from last season — seniors Tyrell Henry, Chris Brooks, and sophomore Eugene Hilton. The leading receiver was Brooks, who had just 11 catches to his name. In the off-season, the Badgers signed transfers Jaylon Domingeaux, Malachi Coleman, Zion Kearney, and Shamar Rigby, who were all brought in by Reid.

“We’re all new in this together, right? There’s no, ‘This guy is locked into this position,'” Confesor explained. “We really get to know each other, because no one has a proven track record in terms of earning something. So, I think as a coach, that’s the best position you can be in. They know they all have to prove themselves, versus other rooms where you have returning starters.

“You can say whatever you want as a coach, but they’re looking at you like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ When I was at Wake Forest, the five starters were there. I’m like, ‘Hey guys, we’re gonna blah, blah, blah.’ Yeah — Donovan Green is starting, Ke’Shawn (Ke’Shawn Williams).

“Differently than all the other places I’ve been, I’ve never seen a room that fights for each other and kind of helps each other out, which is awesome…You can see the cohesiveness, and guys actually liking to be around each other. In this day and age, that’s hard. These guys just got here. People all want, ‘Give me what’s mine. Let me get mine.’ So, to be around a group of guys that are very selfless, want that team-first mentality. That’s a breath of fresh air, man, and that makes it easy to coach them.”