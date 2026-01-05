BREAKING: Arizona State CB Javan Robinson Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its second cornerback commitment and 12th overall since the transfer portal opened. On Sunday, Arizona State cornerback transfer Javan Robinson announced his commitment to the Badgers.

As a junior, Robinson had 42.0 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups. Robinson, who began his career at Washington State, has 99 career tackles, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions. In all, Robinson has 36 games of experience under his belt.

A native of West Orange, Fla., Robinson joins Oklahoma State transfer cornerback Eric Fletcher in Wisconsin’s portal class. The Badgers also return notable contributors, freshmen Cairo Skanes and Omillio Agard, at cornerback.

On3 rates Robinson as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 22 ranked cornerback in the portal. Robinson will have one year of eligibility remaining.