Arkansas Edge Transfer Justus Boone Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin is now up to eight additions from the transfer portal. On Sunday, Arkansas edge rusher transfer Justus Boone announced his commitment to the Badgers.

Boone spent just one season at Arkansas after transferring from Florida prior to the 2025 season. In 12 games this year, Boone recorded 28 tackles, 1.5 TFL, one sack, and one pass breakup. In his four seasons at Florida prior to his first transfer (2021-2024), the Sumter, SC native recorded 37 tackles and two sacks.

He missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Boone was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 183 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 18-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of South Carolina, hailing from Sumter.

According to Pro Football Focus, Boone played 445 snaps in 2025. He had an overall grade of 54.1.

Boone joins a Wisconsin edge rusher room that’s set to return junior Tyreese Fearbry.

On3 rates Boone as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 44 ranked edge rusher in the portal. Boone will have one year of eligibility remaining.