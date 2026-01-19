BREAKING: Wisconsin Adds Augustana Transfer Stylz Blackmon to Offensive Line

Wisconsin and assistant coach Eric Mateos have picked up another addition on the offensive line, this time from Division 2 Augustana transfer Stylz Blackmon.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound sophomore appeared in 12 games for the Vikings last season. Blackmon also appeared in 11 contests as a true freshman. In 2025, Blackmon was a first-team All-NSIC pick.

Wisconsin has also signed Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State), Lucas Simmons (Florida State), Blake Cherry (Arkansas), and PJ Wilkins (Ole Miss) to its offensive line from the transfer portal. The Badgers return starters Emerson Mandell and Collin Cubberly up front as well, while Kevin Heywood, last season’s projected starting left tackle, is back from an ACL injury.

A native of Grain Valley, Missouri., Blackmon is currently unranked as a transfer prospect by On3. Blackmon will have two years of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt.

