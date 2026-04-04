Australian Guard Owen Foxwell Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin and head coach Greg Gard have added to their 2026 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from Australian guard Owen Foxwell, sources confirmed with Badger Blitz.

Currently playing for the Southeastern Melbourne Phoenix of the NBL, Foxwell had been committed to LSU before flipping to the Badgers. Foxwell, 22, is averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. Now in his fifth season as a pro, Foxwell had a career-high 20 points and five assists on Nov. 22.

Foxwell’s brother, Joel, just wrapped up his freshman season at Portland and recently announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. The Foxwell family has close ties with Wisconsin sophomore forward Austin Rapp.

Foxwell joins incoming freshmen Jackson Ball and LaTrevion Fenderson as part of UW’s 2026 recruiting class.

247sports was first to report Foxwell’s commitment.

This story will be updated