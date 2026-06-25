BREAKING: Wisconsin Lands Top 50 Guard Baboucarr Ann

Wisconsin has its third and perhaps final addition in the class of 2027…and it’s a big one. Osseo (Minn.) Maple Grove guard/wing Baboucarr Ann has given his commitment to head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers following an unofficial visit last week.

The four-star prospect had other offers from Iowa State, Arizona State, Minnesota, West Virginia, Providence, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, and more.

Ann joins guard Jalen Brown (Wauwatosa, Wis.) and center Jack Thelen (Osseo, Minn.) in UW’s 2027 class. Along with Brown, Ann gives the Badgers their first pair of top 100 prospects in a given recruiting class for the first time since 2017 (Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison).

Ann and Thelen are both AAU and high school teammates.

“We have an amazing relationship,” said Ann. Our chemistry is very good in the pick-and-roll. We’ve had to look for more things we can get better at — Jack learning how to pick n’ pop and hit the ‘3’ more consistently, or how to get switches, or for me to attack different angles. We’re always working on something.”

Wisconsin likes Ann as a guard or wing in their offense. As a junior, he averaged 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal per game. Ann also set the Maple Grove career scoring record last season, surpassing former UW guard and current assistant coach Brad Davison.

“They’re showing me an opportunity and a place where I can earn minutes as a freshman, possibly, and impact the game,” said Ann. “They see me as a guard and a wing. A lot of versatility with this offense. I can bring up the ball, catch and shoot. There’s a lot of freedom.”

According to Rivals, Ann is the nation’s No. 11 ranked point guard and No. 40 player overall in the class of 2027. He’s just the fifth top 50 recruit for the Badgers in the Rivals recruiting rankings era, joining Brian Butch, Sam Dekker, Joe Krabbenhoft, and Greg Steimsma.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Ann’s commitment…