Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Ben Wittnebell

MADISON, Wis. — Highlights of Beaver Dam (Wis.) 2028 wing Ben Wittnebell from Wisconsin advanced camp.

As a sophomore, Wittnebel averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game for Beaver Dam, which won the Badger Large Conference and went 19-7 overall.

Wittnebell has received early scholarship offers from Division 2’s Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech. He’s also receiving interest from Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, UW-Green Bay, Nebraska-Omaha, Illinois State, and others.