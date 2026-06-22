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Badger Blitz Basketball Recruiting

Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Ben Wittnebell

Wisconsin Badgers insider Evan Flood
Evan Flood@Evan_Flood
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Ben Wittnebell

MADISON, Wis. — Highlights of Beaver Dam (Wis.) 2028 wing Ben Wittnebell from Wisconsin advanced camp.

As a sophomore, Wittnebel averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game for Beaver Dam, which won the Badger Large Conference and went 19-7 overall.

Wittnebell has received early scholarship offers from Division 2’s Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech. He’s also receiving interest from Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, UW-Green Bay, Nebraska-Omaha, Illinois State, and others.

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