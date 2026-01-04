Bowling Green Transfer TE Jacob Harris Details Wisconsin Commitment

Bowling Green transfer tight end Jacob Harris had two visits set upon entering the transfer portal. He only needed one of them. After two days at Wisconsin, Harris had seen enough, opting to join the Badgers for the 2026 season.

“Coming in, we knew that based on the background and research we had done, Wisconsin might be a pretty good option,” Harris told Badger Blitz. “Just getting there, being able to experience and get a look at everything — the coaches were awesome as well. We’re just excited to get up here, get acclimated, and be a part of Badger nation.”

Harris arrived in Madison on Friday, which was mostly a travel day. On Saturday, he toured the campus, facilities, and met with the coaching staff.

“It’s a really historic location,” said Harris. “I think that’s pretty cool. You can just see it in the buildings as you’re walking around. It’s really cool to know I’m part of something that’s been around for a while.”

Last season, Harris caught 19 passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns. Over the last two years, Harris owns 21 receptions for the Falcons. He had a career-high 46 receiving yards and a touchdown in a loss to Louisville on Sept. 20.

Harris also played behind Harold Fannin in 2024, the first consensus All-American in Bowling Green history. Tight ends coach Nate Letton sees a high-upside prospect.

“It’s clear he sees a lot of potential in me,” said Harris. “He’s going to make sure we’re doing everything he can so that I’m the best player I can be.

“My ball skills are a great asset, they said. My size and ability to create 1-on-1 matchups and win at the point of attack are things that seem to excite them.”

At tight end, Wisconsin returns the likes of redshirt freshman Grant Stec and junior Jackson McGohan. The Badgers have also signed Southern Illinois transfer tight end Ryan Schwendeman.

“I’m ready to compete and win alongside of whoever they bring in,” Harris said. “Those guys are my brothers. Whoever is in this room, I’m excited to work with them.”

Harris cancelled a future visit to South Carolina.

“We were trying to get done with this thing pretty early,” he said. “Everybody has really nice stuff. Being able to get here on campus, interact with the people, the staff, it seems to be a pretty special place. We’re excited to be a part of it.”

Harris will major in communications. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I want to win the Mackey Award,” he said. “I want to help this team the best I can to be able to get back to the level of success they see for themselves and we see for them. Off the field, I want to use my time here effectively and position myself the best I can for the rest of my life.”