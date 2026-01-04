BREAKING: Wisconsin Lands Bowling Green Tight End Transfer Jacob Harris

Wisconsin has its second commitment of the weekend and from the transfer portal as Bowling Green transfer tight end Jacob Harris has committed to head coach Luke Fickell, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Last season, Harris caught 19 passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns. Over the last two years, Harris owns 21 receptions for the Falcons. He had a career-high 46 receiving yards and a touchdown in a loss to Louisville on Sept. 20.

A native of Westerville, Ohio., Harris was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to On3. He is the No. 40 ranked tight end in the transfer portal, also according to On3.

Harris joins a Wisconsin tight end room that is set to return redshirt freshman Grant Stec and junior Jackson McGohan among others.

Wisconsin now has two off-season additions from the transfer portal. Joining Harris is Iowa State transfer safety Carson Van Dinter.

Harris will have two years of eligibility remaining.