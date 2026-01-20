Wisconsin Bracketology Update: Jan. 20

MADISON, Wis. — Winners of four-straight, Wisconsin (13-5, 5-2) is surging in mid-January. The Badgers recently picked up their first Quad 1 win over then-undefeated and No. 2 Michigan on Jan. 10. Where does UW stand in the latest bracketology and NCAA Tournament projections?

Wisconsin Resume

NCAA NET RANKING: 39

KENPOM RANKING: 39

ESPN BPI RANKING: 36

QUAD 1 RECORD: 1-5

QUAD 2 RECORD: 3-0

QUAD 3 RECORD: 2-0

QUAD 4 RECORD: 7-0

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE (KENPOM): 38

BRACKET MATRIX AVERAGE SEED: 8.84

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Wisconsin as a 9-seed in the East Region. The Badgers would open up against 8-seed Georgia in Greenville, S.C.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 1-seed Duke or 16-seed Queens College. The Sweet 16 of the East Region will be held in Washington D.C.

1. Duke

16. Queens

8. Georgia

9. Wisconsin

5. Arkansas

12. Utah Valley

4. Texas Tech

13. Hawaii

Field of 68 has Wisconsin as an 8-seed in the East Region as well. The Badgers open up against 9-seed St. Mary’s.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 1-seed Duke and 16-seed Bethune-Cookman. The Sweet 16 of the East Region will be held in Washington D.C.

1. Duke

16. Bethune-Cookman

8. St. Mary’s

9. Wisconsin

5. Arkansas

12. Florida Atlantic

4. Virginia

13. High Point

Fox college basketball insider Mike Decourcy has Wisconsin as a 9-seed as well. The Badgers get 9-seed St. Louis in the South Region Round of 64.

The No. 1 seed in the South Region is also Duke. The Blue Devils take on 16-seed Navy with a trip to the Round of 32 at stake. The Sweet 16 will be held in Houston.

1. Duke

16. Navy

8. St. Mary’s

9. Wisconsin

5. Florida

12. Liberty

4. BYU

13. Utah Valley

College basketball insider Andy Katz also has Wisconsin as a 9-seed in the East Region. The Badgers would face 8-seed Kentucky in the Round of 64. That would be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2015 Final Four.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 1-seed Duke and 16-seeds Saint Peter’s or Vermont. The Sweet 16 will be held in Washington D.C.

1. Duke

16. St Pete’s/Vermont

8. Kentucky

9. Wisconsin

5. Arkansas

12. Florida Atlantic

4. Texas Tech

13. Utah Valley

Wisconsin is also a 9-seed, according to the CBS Sports projection model. The Badgers are in the Midwest Region, taking on 8-seed SMU.

Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Should UW advance, they’d get a rematch with the Wolverines or the 16-seed Colgate. The Badgers defeated Michigan 91-88 on Jan. 10.

The Midwest Region Sweet 16 will be held in Chicago.

1. Michigan

16. Colgate

8. SMU

9. Wisconsin

5. Kansas

12. Belmont

4. Alabama

13. Hawaii