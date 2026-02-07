Overtime: Wisconsin Has One Slip Away at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Searching for just their second quad 1 victory of the season, Wisconsin overcame a 14-point deficit on the road, only to see things slip away (16-9, 8-4) 78-77 to Indiana (16-8, 7-6) in overtime. The Badgers led by four with 57 seconds left in regulation, but the Hoosiers scored the final four points, all from the foul line, to get the game into the extra session. UW then held a 77-74 advantage with 56 seconds remaining, only to fall victim to an offensive foul call, followed by a defensive foul, that appeared to be pretty stellar defense as IU once again closed on a 4-0 run, this time stealing the victory.

“There’s a lot of other things that went on in that game that we could do to not put ourselves in that position,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “You learn from it and don’t just brush off the learning experience because of a mysterious last call.”

It’s Hard Not to Feel Like a Win Was Taken Away

The old coaching adage is that you don’t leave the game up to the officials. And it’s usually correct. There were a ton of things Wisconsin could have done on Saturday to not let the game be decided by a few whistles. But with how well the Badgers played in the last 11 minutes, including overtime — not just to claw themselves back, but actually take a four-point lead, a 78-77 loss feels like highway robbery.

Wisconsin held Indiana to one field goal in the final 10:31, including overtime, only to have a controversial offensive foul by Nick Boyd, who was driving away from the rim, and after Indiana tried to foul on multiple occasions beforehand.

“They’re trying to foul, they actually fouled us three times coming up the floor. They didn’t call it,” Gard continued. “Offensively, we were driving away from the basket — I don’t understand that call. Never seen that type of call being made before. I guess, there’s a first for everything.”

“It’s a hard game to ref, but that wasn’t a hard call,” Gard later added.

That call with 15 seconds remaining led to another questionable infraction, this time on junior guard John Blackwell. IU star guard Lamar Wilkerson tried to bully his way into the paint, only to be denied by Blackwell, who stonewalled the senior twice, while showing his hands defensively. Replay later showed Blackwell’s foot getting tangled up with Wilkerson’s, incidentally. Wilkerson would make both free throws to give the Hoosiers the win.

Before that sequence, however, IU got away with two more that led to four points in regulation. A missed travel call after Sam Alexis came down with an offensive rebound and fell to the floor with the basketball. After no call was made, Alexis shoved the ball to Wilkerson, who got fouled on a shot attempt, leading to a pair of free throws.

With 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Wilkerson was on the receiving end of another call in favor of the Hoosiers. Driving against senior guard Andrew Rohde, Wilkerson appeared to draw minimal contact and was not in a shooting motion, nor did the bump have any real bearing on the play itself. Wilkerson cashed in again, making both attempts from the charity stripe to push the game to the extra session.

Andrew Rohde returned, but Austin Rapp Was Out

Wisconsin had good news and bad news on the injury front. The Badgers did get senior guard Andrew Rohde back after he missed last Saturday’s win over Ohio State. Rohde was seen with tape around his right wrist. However, sophomore forward Austin Rapp, who was coming off a 19-point performance against the Buckeyes, was out due to illness.

Rohde didn’t have a great day, shooting 2-of-10 en route to six points, but he did dish out four assists and connected on a huge 3-pointer with just under five minutes remaining to get Wisconsin back within four points.

Without Rapp, Indiana was able to expose UW’s small-ball lineup. Alexis (7.2 ppg), who had 21 points in his previous four games combined, finished with 19 on Saturday, taking advantage of favorable matchups in the post. Alexis was 9-of-10 from the field as the Hoosiers racked up 44 points in the paint.

“Sometimes we switched to stop the ball, and we end up small on them,” said Gard. “The floor is littered with shooters, so you’re cognisant of not giving too much help. When we did stay big-on-big, I didn’t think we got to our digs and squeezed as much.

“But again, that’s the double-edged sword part of that. How far do you want to come off Devries (Tucker Devries) and how far do you want to come off Dorn (Nick Dorn)? But, we needed to be better in the paint.”

Wisconsin Couldn’t Get Its Pace

Saturday’s matchup pitted two of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country against one another. Both Indiana and Wisconsin came in averaging nearly 11 3-pointers per game while both ranking inside the top 20 in triples attempted.

Both squads did what they do — put the ball up from deep. The Badgers and Hoosiers combined for 11 3-point field goal attempts in the opening five minutes. UW finished 12-of-36 from deep, falling for just the second time this season when they reached double digits.

However, it was the inability to do anything in the open floor that hurt Wisconsin offensively. For the first time this season, the Badgers failed to record a single fast-break point. That inevitably took its toll with the 3-point shooting, but the lack of trips to the foul line as well.

UW didn’t get to the charity stripe once in the first half and went nearly 28 minutes before junior forward Nolan Winter drew a foul on 3-point shot attempt. Against an Indiana team that fouls about as much as any team in the country, 12 free throws in 45 minutes hurt the Badgers on Saturday.

“They transition back really well,” Gard said of IU’s defense. “I thought we executed fairly well at the rim in the second half. That changes the shape of a defense when we’re able to convert in the paint. We have the threat of coming in transition. When we do get locked in the halfcourt, for the most part, we did some good things.”

Big Picture

NCAA Tournament time is right around the corner, and Wisconsin does not have the type of resume that matches how good this actually may be. The Badgers had a golden opportunity for a quad 1 win against an Indiana team that, frankly, probably isn’t as good as the analytics say they are.

Now, coming into the tough part of their schedule, the Badgers look to rebound on Tuesday at Illinois.

“Pick your head up, get back to work tomorrow,” said Boyd. “We have to figure out a way to try and get a win.”

Game Ball

It can be Wisconsin’s worst nightmare when Blackwell and Boyd don’t have their best stuff. While both picked it up in the second half, it was Winter who kept the Badgers afloat in the first half.

The junior forward registered yet another double-double, posting 26 points (9-13), 12 rebounds, and two blocks in 39 minutes. 14 of those points came in the first half when UW shot just 32.4 percent as a team, but only trailed by six at the break. Winter also hit a big-time 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining that looked as if it’d give the Badgers the win in regulation.

“He’s been doing it all year,” said Boyd. “I mean, he’s been great all year.”

Beyond the Box Score

0: For the first time this season, Wisconsin didn’t score a point in transition.

1:13: Indiana needed just 1:13 to open up an 8-0 run to break the game open at 26-12 with 8:26 left in the first half.

3:48: The Badgers didn’t make a field goal in the final 3:48 of overtime.

5: The Hoosiers had five of their 11 offensive rebounds in overtime.

5:32: UW held Indiana to one field goal in the final 5:32 of regulation.

6: Braeden Carrington had a +/- of 6 to lead UW.

6: Six of UW’s first seven field goal attempts came from 3-point range.

8: The Badgers went 8-of-22 at the rim.

8: The Hoosiers made eight consecutive shots at one point in the first half.

10: UW used a 10-0 run to take a 72-68 lead with 57 seconds remaining.

12:40: The Badgers didn’t shoot a free throw until there were 12:40 left in the game.

14: IU led by as many as 14.

31: IU racked up 31 layups and dunk attempts.

37:13: The Badgers trailed for 37:13 on Saturday.