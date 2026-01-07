BREAKING: Ole Miss Transfer OL Paris Wilkins Commits to Wisconsin

Continuing to reload on the offensive line, Wisconsin has picked up a transfer portal addition from former Ole Miss offensive tackle Paris Wilkins.

As a redshirt sophomore, Wilkins appeared in 14 games for the Rebels before leaving the team in the midst of its playoff run. Wilkins began his career at Charlotte, where he played in 11 games for the 49ers during the 2024 season, including two starts.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pounder played 186 snaps for Ole Miss in 2025, all at left guard. He received a Pro Football Focus grade of 59.9. Wilkins was charged with one penalty and just three pressures allowed.

Wisconsin has also signed offensive linemen Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State), Lucas Simmons (Florida State), and Blake Cherry (Arkansas). The Badgers return two starters up front from last season, freshmen Emerson Mandell and Colin Cubbery.

A native of Marietta, Ga., Wilkins had power-four offers coming out of high school. He signed with Charlotte over Boston College and Georgia Tech.

On3 rates Wilkins as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 131 ranked offensive tackle in the portal. Wilkins has two years of eligibility remaining.