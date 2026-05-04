Wisconsin Evaluating In-State Tight End Brett Singler

Wisconsin has locked up eight of the top 10 ranked prospects inside the state, but the Badgers could be looking to add more down the road. Hosting Shiocton tight end Brett Singler for spring practice, UW and assistant coach Nate Letton are looking to see more this summer.

“He had a lot of good things to say,” Singler told Badger Blitz. “He’s excited to keep growing this relationship. We’re gonna keep in contact, and I’m working my way up on his board.”

Singler also camped at Wisconsin as a sophomore. Both Letton and head coach Luke Fickell attended one of his basketball games in the winter, and the three-star tight end has remained in contact with the Badgers ever since. Singler plans to be back in Madison this June.

“He wants to evaluate me more,” Singler explained. “He wants to see me at camp this summer.”

Southern Illinois, Illinois State, North Dakota State, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota State all have offers on the table to Singler.

The Badgers have a tight end commit from Iola-Scandinavia standout Korz Loken. Singler is being recruited as both a tight end and a defensive end by UW.

“It was awesome. The hospitality, the energy at practice, the coaching staff — it was amazing,” he said. “It’s an awesome college town. It was everything I expected.”

Singler also visited Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Michigan State in the spring. The nation’s No. 78 ranked tight end will take an official visit to North Dakota State the weekend of June 5.

“I want to take my time and see what everyone has to offer,” he said. “I’ll kind of play it by ear.”

And if Wisconsin should make a move on Singler?

“It would be amazing,” he said. “They’d be number one, for sure. Growing up, being a Wisconsin kid, it would be amazing.”