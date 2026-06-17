BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips Texas Tech Commit Brody Pfannenstiel

Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell are on an absolute heater in June. The latest move? Edge Rusher Brody Pfannenstiel, who flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the Badgers, following an official visit.

“I had a great time there,” Pfannenstiel told Badger Blitz. “My whole family had a great time there. They treated us really well, treated us like family. Just had a really good time.”

“I think it’s pretty cool. There’s a lot of people out there. I’m not a big city guy, but it’s a good environment.”

The three-star prospect committed to the Red Raiders in March, but outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell never let off the gas pedal.

“He’s just showing I’m a big priority,” Pfannentiel explained. “He’s showing a lot of love to my and my family. It means a lot.”

“He stayed very consistent with me. That’s what stuck out with me, too. He even called me after I committed and said, ‘Congrats’ and everything. He’s stuck with me, he cares, and wants to still recruit me.”

Pfannenstiel also had scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas State, Utah, Louisville, Kansas, and others. Vanderbilt and Nebraska also made plays in the spring to try and flip Pfannenstiel.

The fourth flip for Wisconsin in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Pfannenstiel joins linebacker Keaton Wollan (Iowa State), offensive tackle Jack Tabbert (North Dakota State) and cornerback Mekhi Wlliams (Florida State) as two other prospects who switched up in favor of the Badgers.

UW is up to 23 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The Badgers have also edge rusher commitments from Darin Graham and Isaac Miller.

According to Rivals, Pfannenstiel is the nation’s No. 36 ranked edge rusher in the class of 2027. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on his commitment…