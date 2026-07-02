Most Important Players For Wisconsin in 2026: No. 24 Bryan Jackson

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with junior running back Bryan Jackson, who might be one of the most underrated pickups in the transfer portal for the Badgers…

2025 Rewind

In his first two seasons with USC, Jackson finished with 311 yards and five touchdowns on 72 carries. The former four-star recruit did record four scores last season, but was pigeonholed as a short-yardage, goal-line back by the Trojans.

Jackson did look good against Notre Dame and Michigan, recording 22 yards on six carries as well as a 17-yard reception versus the Irish, while going for 35 yards on five carries in a win over the Wolverines. Jackson also scored twice in key short-yardage situations against Iowa to help lift the Trojans over the top.

During the transfer process, Jackson was also considering Florida, Oklahoma, Florida State, UCLA, Michigan State, and Boston College. What sealed the deal for Wisconsin was the way they saw Jackson as more than just a power back.

“He (Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes) had some plays that he was showing Bryan,” said Bryan’s mother, Marion Jackson. “Honestly, I don’t know one play from the other. I just know to scream and shout when there’s a touchdown. I remember looking at him, and he just started to smile. The chair just started moving side to side. I’m like, ‘What is wrong with you? Get a grip.’

“He was like, ‘Mom, this is how I play. This is gonna work for me.’ The whole scheme really aligns with his style of play. I recall that look that he had. I told my husband, I think he’s going to sign. He’s like, ‘Nope. No, he’s not. We’re gonna visit all of them.’ I said, ‘I think there’s something happening here.’

“Bryan has been looking for that. Whatever that was, he felt it during that time. I had a strong feeling we weren’t leaving there without becoming Badgers.”

Why Jackson is No. 24

I get it. A guy who played a singular role for USC last season and is one of three tailbacks vying for carries this fall, probably wouldn’t make the list most years, but I think Jackson just provides a different dynamic to this offense.

MORE: Inside the Decision of Jackson to Transfer to Wisconsin (On3+)

Not to put him in that category, but in spring, Jackson just seemed to have that Lance Smith or freshman James White dynamic to him. He runs differently, and when Jackson came in, the offensive line fed off it. I believe this was a great eval by the staff, because while the 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior can certainly put the pads down and deliver shots, he’s got some unique feet and quickness in the hole to get to that second level.

Wisconsin has a three-back rotation between Jackson, Abu Sama, and Darrion Dupree. I’d say nobody in the running back room had a better spring than Jackson.

“Being a big back, people are going to make business decisions,” said running backs coach Jayden Everett. “My challenge to him is playing the game more parallel, more square, and getting his pad level down. I think he’s done an unbelievable job with the strides that he’s made. Last Saturday, we had a drill with the linebackers, where it was very, very competitive. We go into the scrimmage, the very first play, he gets tested, and he responds to the challenge, and we pass it for an explosive play. There’s growth like that that you love to see.”

What They Said

As mentioned, Wisconsin saw something more in Jackson than just being a power back. Based on the spring, Jackson is going to get his shot to prove it.

“I think he was put in a box as a big back,” Everett explained. “I think there are components to him that he has to be a big back. He’s 6-1, 240 pounds. He has to finish like a big back. His pass pro, you can’t lose reps.

“One thing about Bryan, he has really good feet for how big he is. He holds 240 pounds. It doesn’t look like he’s 240. His feet, his ability to see moving leverage, his ability to create things for how big he is, and move and make that jump cut or back cut is really good for a big guy.”

26 For ’26 REWIND

No. 26: Tyreese Fearbry

No. 25: Jon Jon Kamara