BREAKING: Wisconsin Lands Buffalo Transfer DL Junior Poyser

One of the top tackles in the MAC is headed to Wisconsin. After an official visit on Monday, Buffalo defensive line transfer Junior Poyser has committed to play for head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers.

As a sophomore, Poyser (6-1, 310) had 31.0 tackles and 5.5 sacks for the Bulls. A native of Canada, Poyser has appeared in 24 games over the last two seasons. Per PFSN, Poyser was the fourth-highest rated defensive lineman in the MAC last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Poyser was credited with 15 total pressures.

On3 tabs Poyser as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the nation’s No. 70 ranked defensive lineman in the portal. Poyser has two years of eligibility remaining.

At defensive line, Wisconsin is currently slated to return junior Charles Perkins and sophomore Dillan Johnson.