BREAKING: Four-Star Linebacker Cale Britt Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has received its first commitment in the class of 2028, and it’s a big one. Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore 2028 linebacker Cale Britt has committed to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers, he announced Wednesday.

Very Blessed to be in this position…. Can’t thank my family, coaches, teammates, trainers, and every school that believed in me enough…

With that being said I am committing to Wisconsin 🦡 #ONWISCONSIN 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Rzf9aWePo — Cale Britt (@Cale_britt6) July 15, 2026

The Rivals Industry four-star linebacker chose Wisconsin over Miami (FL), Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, and more.

Britt was last in Madison for camp in June. He also took an unofficial visit in April for a spring practice.

“It’s the people, honestly. It’s one of those things where coach Borland (Tuf Borland) made such a heavy impact the first time,” Britt told Badger Blitz. “I got to meet coach Tressel (Mike Tressel) briefly, but I didn’t get to have that much time with him as I did today.

“It was 10 times better than the first one. It really felt like I was part of the team. It was just amazing.”

Wisconsin likes Britt as their “chess piece” at linebacker.

“It sounds amazing. It sounds so fun,” he said. “They said they love my length and how I have great eye discipline. Coach Tressel said he loved that about me and how I stayed calm with everything. I looked so relaxed and calm during everything. They see me really helping out their defense. I can be the chess piece. They can use for everything, on the line, in coverage, and in the box…for everything.

“That position really fits me, in my opinion. It sounded amazing when he said that.”

Britt will graduate early and arrive in Madison in January of 2028. According to the Rivals Industry recruiting rankings, Britt is the nation’s No. 21 ranked linebacker.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Britt’s commitment…