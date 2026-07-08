Most Important Players for Wisconsin in 2026: No. 20 Hammond Russell and Charles Perkins

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with senior defensive linemen Charles Perkins and Hammond Russell, who were bright spots for the defense in spring ball…

2025 Rewind

Perkins appeared in eight games for Wisconsin last season. Due to injuries and the emergence of a couple others in the defensive line room, Perkins didn’t have the impact we anticipated. Perkins did start to come on late in 2025, including a pair of tackles for loss at Indiana. After briefly testing the transfer portal, Perkins has returned to Madison for his senior season.

A transfer from West Virginia, Perkins started five games for the Mountaineers last season. In nine games, Russell posted 13.0 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He appeared in 34 contests over the last three seasons.

Why Russell and Perkins are Number 20

Going to cheat the system a little bit. Both Perkins and Russell are projected starters as of now, but I’m not sure there’s a huge gap between the duo. Wisconsin essentially lost four starters on the defensive line from last season. The room may not be as deep in 2026, and the Badgers will need Perkins and Russell to hold down the fort.

Perkins was a guy I loved last off-season when he came over from UT-Martin. Now healthy, I’ve seen some of those similar traits this past spring — just a violent, high motor presence in the middle of the defense. Perkins graded out very well in three of UW’s last four games in 2025.

Russell was one of the more unheralded transfer additions last winter, but he quickly emerged as a projected starter for the Badgers. Russell has terrific positional size and length at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. Granted a medical redshirt from his 2022 season, Russell is a sixth-year senior who’s played a ton of football.

Between Ben Barten, Jay’viar Suggs, Parker Petersen, and Brandon Lane, Wisconsin lost a lot of snaps from this unit. Perkins and Russell are going to have a big say in the rebuild.

What They Said About Russell and Perkins

Russell had 2.0 sacks in the West Virginia season opener against Robert Morris. Stats didn’t wow anybody the rest of the season, but according to Wisconsin, there’s a lot more that meets the eye.

“You look for a guy that’s played a lot of football. He’s a veteran presence to the room with us losing four guys,” said defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow. “He’s big, he’s athletic, he has extremely long arms. He can play with great length, separation, and lockout, which is super important in the trenches. We’re super fired up to have him.”’

Despite playing in a loaded room last season, Perkins was able to steal nine or more snaps in five of the last six games for the Badgers, including 18 at Indiana.

“Perk has had an amazing spring for us,” Whitlow said. “The juice that he provides and brings every single day, he’s really been competing. His effort to the football, his strain level has increased. He’s done a phenomenal job of using the techniques and playing with the techniques that we’re coaching here. I’m expecting some good things out him.”