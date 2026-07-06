Most Important Players For Wisconsin in 2026: No. 22 Chris Brooks

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with senior wide receiver Chris Brooks, who is poised to be a two-year starter on offense…

2025 Rewind

Brooks is coming off his best season yet. Appearing in all 12 games for Wisconsin, including 10 starts, Brooks posted 11 receptions for 124 yards in 2025. For a while, Brooks got lost in the suffle at the wide receiver position. A bigger body at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, many wondered if Brooks would have to move to tight end or safety, but he’s managed to turn himself into a nice all-around player at the Big Ten level. Brooks was also a key player on special teams last season.

Why Brooks is No. 22

Based on spring ball, I’m not sure Wisconsin is going to get a lot from this transfer portal wide receiver class. A few of the returners appear poised to retain starting jobs, including Brooks, who is the best blocker the Badgers have at the wide receiver position. A few years ago, Brooks reshaped his body a bit and became faster and twitchier. He didn’t get many opportunities to showcase that in 2026 due to the constant rotation of quarterbacks, but Brooks was still probably underutilized as a pass catcher.

What They Said About Brooks

First year wide receivers coach Ari Confesor is big on wide receivers who can block and set a tone. He won’t have to bring that out in Brooks, who won a starting job last season due to his blocking ability. Entering his senior year, Brooks has also emerged as a valuable leader in the room.

“I think it’s great, because he’s a kid that’s about all the right things,” said Confesor. “Doing great in the classroom, leading bible study sessions. On the football field, works his tail off. First guy here for breakfast, gets treatment, and he’s also bringing young guys along.

“He’s beneficial because he helps me tremendously. He knows the offense. We’re able to bounce things off each other. Just the way he competes and works hard, is a good inspiration for anyone underneath him. He’s hungry because he wants success. He’s not relying on being content with what was. He knows he has to get better and do things better if we want different results.”