Most Important Players for Wisconsin in 2026: No. 21 Colin Cubberly

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with junior offensive lineman Colin Cubberly, who is projected to start at right guard.

2025 Rewind

Cubberly broke into the starting rotation in week two last season. As a redshirt freshman, he played in 11 of 12 games for Wisconsin, including seven starts, all at right guard. Cubberly finished the season with nearly 400 snaps.

Pro Football Focus grades tend to lack transparency and are very subjective when it comes to offensive line play. For what it’s worth, Cubberly was the second-lowest graded run blocker for the Badgers in 2025 among players with at least one start. He also ranked fourth among the starting offensive linemen in pass-blocking grades.

Why Cubberly is No. 21

Cubberly allowed a respectable two sacks and five quarterback hurries on 185 pass sets. As the PFF grades show, it was the run blocking that gave Cubberly more of an issue last season.

Battling with sophomore Blake Cherry and junior Stylz Blackmon, Cubberly hasn’t won the starting job at right guard. The final few weeks of spring ball were tough to gauge as projected starting left guard, Emerson Mandell, was lost due to injury. However, Cubberly seemed to be a mainstay with the first-team offense regardless.

Thrown into the fire a bit last season, Cubberly definitely had his freshman moments against a very difficult schedule. Now that the New York native has some battle scars, he could be a big reason why UW may improve its offensive line play in 2026.

What They Said About Cubberly

During spring ball, first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos said Cubberly was perhaps the most improved player in his unit from last season.

“He’s gone through kind of a transformation from how he views himself,” Mateos explained. “I think he kind of viewed himself as like, ‘Hey, I’m a contributor. I want to try and not spill the milk.’ That’s kind of how he played last season. ‘I want to hurt people, but I don’t want to mess up.’ That was kind of how his film looked as a redshirt freshman.

“He’s learning how to play it more under control and play with his cleats in the grass and not play as top-heavy as he did last season. So, feel like he’s one of the most improved players that I’ve had in a while. From a season to a spring, I’m really impressed with him. He’s still got a long, long way to go, though. We got to get better and in drop-back pass sets with him. We got to get better in our hand placement and protection, and how fast we refit. Sometimes he’s getting too locked on his run blocking. When you’re run blocking, you want to just grip it and rip it. And then protection, it’s a lot more hand-replacing and finding leverage throughout the course of the down.

“That’s where he has to keep growing as we finish spring.”