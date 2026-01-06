BREAKING: Former Ohio State CB Bryce West Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has picked up a transfer portal commitment from former Ohio State cornerback Bryce West.

West is a player the Wisconsin staff knows previously. A native of Cleveland, Ohio., West was pursued by the Badgers coming out of high school. A former four-star recruit, West had nine tackles and a forced fumble as a sophomore.

Coming out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio., West had a huge offer list that featured Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and more.

In the transfer portal, Wisconsin has also signed cornerbacks Eric Flechter (Oklahoma State), Cai Bates (Florida State), and Javan Robinson (Arizona State). The Badgers are also set to return freshmen Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes among notable contributors from last season.

West is a three-star transfer prospect, according to On3. He is the No. 60 ranked cornerback in the portal. West will have three years of eligibility remaining.