BREAKING: Top Edge Rusher Target Darin Graham Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin was among the first schools to offer Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel edge rusher Darin Graham back in January. Following Graham’s official visit two weekends ago, the Badgers got their guy.

“Coach Mitchell (Matt Mitchell), he’s the greatest. I can’t lie,” Graham said prior to his visit. “They’re known for producing defensive end/outside linebackers. To me, it’s a top-three program of all time. It’s a great place to be. Madison is a great city.”

“I would say his biggest sell is that they’re building something great over there. They have one of the best recruiting classes out there right now, if you ask me. They’re getting guys who can really help them win. There’s a reason people are doing what they’re doing and committing to Wisconsin.”

Graham held other scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Purdue.

The Badgers are up to 21 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class. The three-star edge rusher joins Isaac Miller at the position in UW’s 2027 recruiting class. Yahzeen Zion could end up at edge as well.

“I think it would be really special,” Graham said of teaming up with Miller. “I love Isaac. That kid is a hard worker and an all-around great kid. When we get down to third and long or a big-game situation, you need guys like him. I like Isaac. I’m always texting that kid.”

Graham hails from the same high school program that produced Wisconsin junior tailback Darrion Dupree.

“That’s one of my guys. I love that Dupree,” said Graham. “He told me he’s loved it there. It’s hard work, but any good place is.”

Graham’s finalists also included Ole Miss and Purdue. He had official visits set with both programs in June.

According to Rivals, Graham is the nation’s No. 76 ranked edge rusher in the class of 2027. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on his commitment…

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