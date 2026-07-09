Most Important Players For Wisconsin in 2026: No. 19 Darrion Dupree

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with junior tailback Darrion Dupree, who made some noise down the stretch of last season…

2025 Rewind

Dupree ran for 363 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore, leading Wisconsin in rushing. He came on late after battling some injuries in 2025, going for 182 yards and a pair of scores in the final two games of the season. That included Dupree’s 131-yard effort in an upset win over Illinois.

However, for the third time in as many seasons, Dupree is undergoing a big change. After year one, the Badgers went from Phil Longo to Jeff Grimes at offensive coordinator, completely shifting their identity. Now, Dupree is working with first-year running backs coach Jayden Everett, who comes over from Minnesota.

Fortunately for Dupree, he has familiarity with Everett.

“DD was a guy that I was very, very high on and in really big talks with about coming to Vanderbilt,” Everett explained. “When I first got the job, that was the first call that I made. It’s funny, our text chain was still there from when I was at Vandy. Because of that, I kind of had an in with him.

“Our talk was, ‘I expect you to be a leader. I expect you to show these guys that I have to go get, what it’s like to play Wisconsin football. We haven’t scratched the surface yet of how good you’re going to be.’ He knows his role. He knows the trust I’ve put in him to help his growth. I don’t think he’s had to do that yet, because he was a younger guy and had guys in front of him.”

Why Dupree is No. 19

I think you could go higher just based on the way Dupree finished the 2025 season, but with the depth Wisconsin appears to have at tailback, and until the staff fully takes advantage of his entire skillset, we should be modest. Dupree will split carries with junior Bryan Jackson and senior Abu Sama this season.

Arguably, Dupree’s best attribute is his pass-catching and make-you-miss ability in the open field. During spring ball, we didn’t see the Badgers utilize that a lot. However, Dupree did appear more violent between the tackles, putting his pads down and falling forward at a much different level than in the past.

Dupree forced 25 missed tackles last season, which was easily first on the team. No other Badger had more than 14 (Gideon Ituka). His three runs of 15 yards or more also led UW, as did his 3.73 yards after contact average (among players with at least two carries.

What They Said About Dupree

The one advantage Dupree may have over his counterparts in the Wisconsin backfield, in addition to his pass catching, is his pass blocking. That should get the junior on the field on third downs quite a bit this season.

“He’ll put his face on you,” said Everett. “He’s really good at seeing defensive looks from different pictures…DD has been the one, to me, has stood out the most.”