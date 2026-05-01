BREAKING: Wisconsin Wins Key Battle For Top DL Target David Hill

A longtime target for Wisconsin, Homewood (Ill.) Homewood-Flossmoor defensive lineman David Hill has given his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell.

The Badgers offered Hill back in July of 2025. The three-star defensive lineman also held scholarship offers from Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Minnesota, West Virginia, Northwestern, Kansas, Purdue, California, and more.

Hill was in Madison at the beginning of April, his third visit to Wisconsin.

“It was great to be there. Camp Randall is a great place to be,” Hill told Badger Blitz. “The coaches are great people.”

Defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow was the lead recruiter for the 6-foot-3, 270-pound junior.

“He’s coaching them well, coaching them aggressively,” said Hill. “Feel like I’d fit in pretty well and could succeed at the next level.”

“He stressed that the Badgers are very interested in me. He wants me here. He wants me to play for him.”

Hill is slated to visit UW again for an official visit the weekend of June 5. He also had officials on the books with Kansas, Minnesota, and Purdue.

Wisconsin is up to 12 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. Hill is the second defensive lineman in the class, joining Will Zaccagnino (Shelton, Conn.), who committed on Thursday.

Per the Rivals Industry, Hill is the nation’s No. 84 ranked defensive lineman in the country. Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Hill’s commitment…

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