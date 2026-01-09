Change of Plans for Wisconsin DL Charles Perkins

After news broke that he’d be entering the transfer portal on Thursday, Wisconsin defensive lineman Charles Perkins has reversed course and will return to the Badgers in 2026.

“I’m a Badger for life,” Perkins told Badger Blitz.

Battling injuries in 2025, Perkins appeared in just eight games, tallying six tackles. Perkins is expected to be one of the leaders on the defensive line this season for Wisconsin, which lost four seniors up front.

A transfer from UT-Martin, Perkins was a first-team FCA All-American in 2024 after posting 40.0 tackles, 19 pressures, and 2.5 sacks. He was also named to the FCS All-Freshman team in 2023.

Joining Perkins in Madison will be a trio of recent transfers. The Badgers have brought in Jake Anderson (Illinois State), Hammond Russell (West Virginia), and Junior Poyser (Buffalo). UW also returns sophomore Dillan Johnson from last season.

