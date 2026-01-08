BREAKING: West Virginia Transfer DL Hammond Russell Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a transfer portal commitment from former West Virginia defensive lineman Hammond Russell.

Russell played in 36 games for the Mountaineers during his career. As a senior, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman posted 13.0 tackles and 2.0 sacks. For his career, Hammond has 40.0 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Russell is expected to get a redshirt for his 2022 season, in which he missed the entirety of due to a broken foot and a concussion.

A three-star recruit coming out of Dublin, Ohio, Russell chose WVU over Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Illinois, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Purdue, and more.

During his transfer portal recruitment, Russell also visited Kansas.

Russell joins a Wisconsin defensive line that’s set to return junior Charles Perkins and sophomore Dillan Johnson, among others. The Badgers also signed Junior Poyser out of Buffalo this week.

Russell is currently unranked as a transfer prospect, according to On3. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.