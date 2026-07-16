Most Important Players for Wisconsin in 2026: No. 16 Emerson Mandell

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with sophomore offensive lineman Emerson Mandell, who is coming off his first season as a starter.

2025 Rewind

Mandell played and started all 12 games for Wisconsin last season. 11 of those starts came at right tackle. After the Badger made a change at center, Mandell moved out of his guard spot.

During fall camp, Mandell was in a battle with seniors JP Benzschawel and Kerry Kodanko. Roughly midway through, the then redshirt freshman took hold of the starting job and never looked back.

“He’s a guy that I think we have all known has tremendous potential,” offensive line coach Jeff Grimes said last season. “I think he’s done a good job really preparing himself for this fall, and now he’s become a guy that is more reliable, knows what’s going on, and we still see that potential that he has. He’s one of those few guys that’s big enough, strong enough that he can just handle a big defensive tackle by himself, and there aren’t a whole lot of humans that can do that at this level. So we’re still seeing that from him, but now we’re seeing a guy that’s more consistent.”

Why Mandell is No. 16

Mandell enters his second season as a full-time starter. According to Pro Football Focus, Mandell is the highest-rated returning offensive lineman for Wisconsin.

As you’d expect with a redshirt freshman, Mandell had an up-and-down first season as a starter. The Minnesota native recorded an impressive five games with a rating of 81.0 or better as a pass blocker, but four games under 50.0, including a 15.0 versus Alabama and an 8.4 against Michigan.

As physical as he is, Mandell played clean football. He didn’t commit a single penalty all season. In the same breath, no Badger offensive lineman allowed more sacks (5) or hurries (11).

Granted, he’ll be back at right guard, his natural position, but if Mandell can improve as a pass blocker, the UW quarterbacks will be thankful after being sacked on 9.33 percent of their dropbacks in 2025.

What They Said About Mandell

Mandell suffered a foot injury in spring practice and underwent surgery, missing the last few weeks. The sophomore should be full-go once fall camp begins in August. Prior to the setback, Mandell was impressing back at guard.

“I think that’s his future. That’s his best position,” offensive line coach Eric Mateos said. “It doesn’t mean he can’t play tackle here. I think that his power and his force — we want to have big guards. We’ve got the size you guys are used to seeing. I just felt like we have a 325-pound guy who likes to hit people, let’s give him every opportunity to hit people on the inside, rather than on the outside, where sometimes they don’t get to do it as much.”