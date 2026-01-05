BREAKING: Florida State CB Transfer Cai Bates Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has picked up its second cornerback transfer from the portal in former Florida State defensive back Cai Bates.

Bates has appeared in 10 games over the last two seasons, including seven in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. He recorded one tackle last season.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Bates was a three-star prospect coming out of Edgewater High School. He chose the Seminoles over scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Florida, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, and more.

Bates joins Oklahoma State transfer cornerback Eric Fletcher in Madison. The Badgers also return freshmen Omillio Agard and Cairo Skanes, among others.

On3 tabs Bates as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 27 ranked cornerback in the transfer portal. Bates will have three years of eligibility remaining.