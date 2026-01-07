BREAKING: Florida State OL Transfer Lucas Simmons Commits to Wisconsin

Continuing to rebuild their offensive line, Wisconsin and assistant coach Eric Mateos have landed Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons.

During his transfer recruitment, Simmons also took visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, and James Madison. Per a source, Simmons moved up his visit to Madison a day early as the Badgers were the preferred landing spot.

Simmons played in four games for FSU in 2025, totalling 81 snaps and grading out as an 82.5 pass blocker and 74.3 run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. The Sweden-born tackle only played three snaps in 2024, and did not play at all during the Seminoles’ 13-0 2023 season as a true freshman. Simmons is still considered a high-ceiling prospect with two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Clearwater, Fla., Simmons was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He also held offers from USC, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, and more.

Wisconsin also signed Oklahoma State transfer Austin Kawecki and Arkansas transfer Blake Cherry from the portal. The Badgers are set to return at least freshmen Emerson Mandell and Collin Cubberly as well on the offensive line.

On3 rates Simmons as a three-star transfer prospect. Simmons is the No. 15 ranked offensive tackle in the portal.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Simmons’ commitment.