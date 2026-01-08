According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former TCU running back Nate Palmer has committed to Wisconsin. Palmer wound up spending just two seasons in Fort Worth after being a local recruit for the Horned Frogs. Now, he will spend the 2026 season in the Big Ten under head coach Luke Fickell.

Wisconsin was not the only power conference program coming after Palmer. South Carolina showed interest, even hosting him on a visit. Ultimately, the Badgers won out. Three years of eligibility remain for Palmer. Potentially a multi-year player heading to Madison.

Palmer was slotted as a three-star recruit by the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He is the No. 1,448 overall player to enter this cycle. Just looking at the running back position, Palmer comes in at No. 128.

TCU sent Palmer out there in 10 different games during the 2025 season. A start was even earned for the Colorado game. In total, Palmer rushed for 139 yards on 30 carries. His best performance came in the season opener in Chapel Hill, going for 61 yards on seven carries vs. Bill Belichick‘s North Carolina.

Wisconsin looking to rebuild offense heading into 2026 season

Wisconsin is looking to rebuild its offense heading into the 2026 season. A lot of different parts of being added into the equation. But one area the Badgers cannot ignore is the run game, not putting together the best numbers last year.

Only two Big Ten teams averaged fewer rushing yards per game than Wisconsin — Maryland and Minnesota. Darrion Dupree finished the season as the program’s leading rusher at 363 yards. Dilin Jones was not too far behind at an even 300.

While the production might not be there right now with Palmer, there is still a lot of hope when it comes to his potential. Palmer played high school football at Decatur (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 474 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Certainly a nice pickup for Fickell. Especially since there is also room to develop due to the three years of eligibility.